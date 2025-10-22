2027 Kia Telluride Design Teased Before Its Official LA Auto Show Review

(Images: Kia)

The next-generation Kia Telluride is almost here, though we’ll see it in full at the LA Auto Show.

Kia’s flagship three-row SUV has been on sale for nearly seven years now, so it’s time for a major update. Fortunately, we don’t have much longer to wait, as the automaker teased the new model’s design before its full reveal in a few weeks. That, and following the redesigned Hyundai Palisade‘s launch, you know its sister SUV isn’t going to be far behind.

So, what are we looking at here? Well, Kia calls this second-generation Telluride “suggestive, thought-provoking, captivating, iconic”, even though we can’t really see any of the fine details yet. Nevertheless, it is the latest iteration of the company’s “Opposites United” design language, which has brought in more angular design and its new “Star Map LED” lights — a name Kia also brought in with the revamped Seltos‘ front end. While we can’t see it in these photos, it wouldn’t surprise me if the taillight signature closely matched what we can see with the front DRLs, with the main lights in between the strips of running lights.

From above, we can see the 2027 Kia Telluride has a blunt, upright front end (again, much like the new Palisade). The relatively muscular hoodline moves back toward a steeply raked windshield with a defined angle at the top of the windshield. Instead of a full panoramic sunroof, though, there are two distinct panes of glass placed between the roof rails.

While the front of the new Telluride looks much more prominent, even without being able to see the full grille, so don’t have official confirmation what will power it. That said, we can make a pretty good guess: Just look at the Palisade. Hyundai, for its part, dropped the old 3.8-liter V6 in favor of a newer, 3.5-liter V6 that produces 287 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. There’s also a hybrid model this time around sporting the brand’s 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with a combined 329 horsepower output. It’s likely, if not 100% certain, we’ll see both options make their way to the new Telluride, too.

We’ll know much more on November 20, when Kia is set to debut the second-generation Telluride at the LA Auto Show. We’ll be on the ground in LA once again this year to cover all the latest and greatest, so expect to see more of the Telluride on TFLcar and TFLnow soon.

