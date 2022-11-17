Kia Reveals the Refreshed, More Powerful 2024 Seltos and Its New X-Line Trim

(Images: Kia)

The 2024 Kia Seltos gets serious upgrades including more power, tech and a host of design tweaks as well.

Fighting in the increasingly competitive compact crossover segment, the Kia Seltos already made a strong case for itself. However, there were some complaints about the turbo engine’s power, the onboard tech and elements of the design. Apparently, Kia was listening, and is bringing a revamped model in for the upcoming year.

The turbo gets a power boost

The 2024 Kia Seltos debuts with some serious upgrades. Now, the 147 horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder remains the same, as does its continuously variable transmission (CVT). The big change comes to its 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that got a beefy 20-hp boost. It now makes 195 horsepower, which is a substantial 20 hp bump over the old model. Just as importantly for detractors, Kia ditched the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and replaced it with the widely used 8-speed automatic instead.

If you’ve spotted a more rugged theme among Kia’s newer crossovers, don’t worry — the 2024 Kia Seltos is getting that treatment as well. The new X-Line trim is another option with the refresh. It brings in unique 18-inch wheels, a bespoke grille design with a gunmetal finish, and a black roof rack. You also get gloss black door garnish, and the requisite X-Line badging.

Updated exterior design, and new tech inside

Exterior design enhancements include revised front and rear fascias, available unique Star Map lighting, and geometric-style wheels are available as well. New available colors include Pluton Blue, Fusion Black and Valais Green. The interior updates are mostly focused on the dashboard and its infotainment setup. Kia added a “panoramic display” featuring two 10.25-inchscreen side-by-side. Other models get a new 4.2-inch instrument cluster with digital gauge upgrade.

Among the new tech upgrades, the 2024 Kia Seltos gets Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW), along with over-the-air updates for the navigation system.