2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Lands In LA, Along with Its U.S. Specs and On-Sale Date

(Images: Hyundai)

Hyundai revealed new U.S.-specific details for its upcoming Ioniq 6 sedan at the LA Auto Show Thursday.

Three versions will be available, including two rear-wheel drive specs and the a top-level all-wheel drive variant.

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 claims a range of up to 340 miles, according to Hyundai’s own estimates.

Following the Ioniq 5 crossover, this Ioniq 6 is slated to go on sale in spring 2023.

Hyundai’s new all-electric Ioniq 6 officially lands in the U.S. at this year’s LA Auto Show.

We’ve already checked out the Korean automaker’s latest EV in its homeland. Now, though, we have more information about what the car will offer when it actually hits American showrooms in the next few months.

Hyundai’s upcoming sedan will be available with two battery pack options and two drive configurations. The base, rear-wheel drive model kicks off the range with a 53.0-kWh battery pack. That gives you 149 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, though the company did not say how much range this entry-level version offers.

To get the best possible range, you’ll have to get the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 with RWD and the larger 77.4-kWh battery. That bumps power up to 225 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. We actually get a range figure for this version as well, with the potential to drive 340 miles between charging stations. That number easily beats with the Ioniq 5 can achieve, mainly because the 6 is far more aerodynamically efficient. In fact, Hyundai says the car has a drag coefficient of 0.22, making it one of the slipperiest cars in the business.

At the top end, you can get the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 with all-wheel drive, like the 5. The dual-motor version is the most powerful of the bunch, putting out 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque. As you’d expect, the output numbers are identical between the two models, though Hyundai claims the AWD 6 will still manage 310 miles on a charge.

Speaking of charging…

Roman and Nathan recently tested the Ioniq 5’s mettle in a cross-country road trip (Part 1 is up now; Part 2 is coming this weekend). The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 uses the same architecture. What’s more, the automaker says you can charge up from 10% to 80% state-of-charge in just under 20 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger. That said, the Ioniqs’ current capability tops out around 235 kW, but that’s nevertheless a respectable charging time among current EVs.

Hyundai announced it’s also introducing a new navigation system to make finding desirable charging stations easier. Not only will it plot available stations along your route, but it should also know what stations are actually working at any given time, hopefully resulting in fewer frustrating detours. We’ll have to test that out when we get our hands on the car and take it for a spin.

More on the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

When it goes on sale next spring, the new Ioniq 6 will be available in seven colors. The color gamut runs through Gravity Gold Matte, Ony Black Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Curated Silver Metallic, Transmission Blue Pearl, Ultimate Red Metallic and Digital Green Pearl. As for the interior, you’ll be able to spec an Ioniq 6 in black, gray, or dark green and gray.

Pricing information is not available just yet, but we should have that information closer to launch. Stay tuned!\

