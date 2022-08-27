Video: Can I Make It from LA to Las Vegas On ONE Charge in the New Hyundai Ioniq 5?

Alex tries to make a 244-mile run with a car that can manage about 250 miles on a charge. Can he make it?

How well does the Hyundai Ioniq 5 work in the real-world?

Before diving into this TFLEV video, let’s address the general tone among reviewers surrounding the Hyundai Ioniq 5. It’s a strong showing for the brand’s next-gen electric models, and if you’re shopping for an EV you should certainly consider it. The first in a new all-electric Ioniq range, this hatchback is swinging for Tesla right out the gate, and it has plenty of praiseworthy features — from design to charging capability to comfort, and even pretty decent performance for everyday use. But can you actually road trip this car?

That’s exactly what Alex aims to find out here. He made his way out to California to pick up the brand new Ioniq 5 and bring it back to Colorado. We’ll have this car over the next couple months for further testing, but range is one of the key concerns to most folks buying an electric car. Hyundai says the Ioniq 5 can manage up to 303 miles on a single charge (in rear-wheel drive configuration). This particular car, an all-wheel drive, dual-motor model with 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque, can manage about 256 miles on a charge, per its official specifications.

Side note: Hyundai did bump that AWD range figure by 10 miles (to 266 miles) for 2023. That may not make a huge difference in the real world, but it’s worth considering depending on how far you aim to run between charges.

Check out the full video below to see if Alex can make it from Riverside, CA all the way to Las Vegas — a 244-mile trek — without charging up!