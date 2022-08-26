The 2023 Kia Forte Still Comes in Under $26,000: Here Are This Year’s Changes

You’re mainly looking at “more of the same” with the 2023 Kia Forte, but there are a few quality-of-life and safety updates.

Pricing starts at $20,585 for the base LX, which is $400 more than the equivalent 2022 model.

GT-Line and GT models have access to a new 10.25-inch infotainment display.

Styling and powertrain options remain the same for 2023.

With the tsunami of electric car reveals and pricing revelations, let’s take a step back to look at a more affordable gas-powered option out there. The 2023 Kia Forte carries on the brand’s compact car nameplate with minor changes. That said, it is the sort of car many people can actually fit into their budget, with this year’s prices kicking off at $20,585. That is a few hundred dollars more than last year, but in an era where average transaction prices are solidly above $40,000…at least it’s not an arm and a leg more.

You also get a little bit more for the money this time around. Kia’s “Drive Wise” advanced driver assistance system expands some features throughout the lineup. Forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep and lane following assist now come standard across the entire range. The GT-Line and top-end GT models also see a robust list of standard safety tech, including safe exit warning, rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist and blind spot assist. Other features that come standard on the GT like highway diving assist and navigation-based cruise control are options on the GT-Line.

A 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation joins the top-end trims as well — a noteworthy improvement over the 8-inch unit.

2023 Kia Forte powertrains and trim pricing

If you’ve already been shopping a Forte, the trims remain exactly the same for 2023. LX, LXS and GT-Line models get a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter engine with 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a continuously variable transmission, it’s not a barnstormer, but it does return up to 41 mpg on the highway. City and combined figures shake out to 30 and 34 mpg, respectively.

The GT trim gets the hotter 1.6-liter turbo engine, with 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. Better yet, you can get it with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch. Quick note: You may want to take some extra time to weigh out the DCT. Forte owners have mentioned some issues with that transmission. We have not independently verified those stories, but I did want to mention that it’s never a bad idea to check out owner forums as part of your research when you’re shopping any new car.

Price breakdown: