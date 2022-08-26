Are You Looking to Order a 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E? It’ll Be Up to $8,100 More Expensive

So, order banks are opening back up again, but you may say "ouch" with the updated prices

Order banks for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E open on August 30, with unscheduled 2022 model year order holders being offered a chance to convert it to a 2023 model.

“Significant material cost increases” and “continued strain on key supply chains” are raising the 2023 Mach-E’s MSRP by anywhere from $3,000 to $8,100, depending on the trim.

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E variants get new color options, Ford Co-Pilot360 is available across the whole range, and Extended Range battery models get a slight range bump.

Ford announced official pricing for 2023 Mustang Mach-E models this week, including a significant hike across the lineup. All models see a $200 uplift from increased destination charges. The larger increases, though, come when you decide which trim you want. Entry-level Select cars with the standard range battery and rear-wheel drive are $3,000 higher for 2023. If you’re looking at the performance Mach-E GT, you’ll have to pay $7,900 more ($8,100 when factoring in that destination charge jump).

Bear in mind, the MSRP numbers are current as of August 30, when 2023 model order banks open.

Depending on how the situation plays out over the coming months, we could see further increases down the road. “Ford is adjusting the MSRP on the Mustang Mach-E due to significant material cost increases,” the company’s official statement says. It goes on to mention “continued strain on key supply chains, and rapidly evolving market conditions.”

The price change will go into effect for new orders placed on and after Tuesday, August 30. Existing, unscheduled 2022 model year order holders will receive a private offer to convert to a 2023 model instead. That is all the statement says on the matter, but at a corporate level Ford has insisted it will honor prior year MSRPs for those who don’t get their cars in the year they place their order. That has been a frequent issue vexing the Bronco, as the company’s had to roll orders into subsequent model year as it tries to catch up with demand.

New features and options for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

For this upcoming model year, Premium models with all-wheel drive will see their EPA-estimated range increase by 13 miles, to 290 miles. Keep in mind that is an estimate, though any range increase year-over-year is certainly welcome.

Another noteworthy change: California Route 1, which originally launched with a rear-wheel drive version, is now all-wheel drive only.

Two new exterior colors are available on the Mach-E this year: Vapor Blue Metallic (at the top of this post) and Carbonized Gray Metallic (directly above). Those replace Iced Blue Silver and Dark Matter Gray, which will no longer be available with the 2023 models. Buyers can pair any exterior color of their Premium or GT Performance Edition with the new “Nite Pony Package” as well.

That adds in gloss black 19-inch wheels, a black Pony badge on the front, a blacked out lower fascia both front and rear, darker door cladding and black mirror caps on the Premium. The GT Performance Edition, for its part, sees larger 20-inch wheels and a black GT badge. Whichever way you get it, the Nite Pony Package is an $800 upcharge.

Other major price variables include the Extended Range Battery, which is a $8,600 upgrade where you have the option to spec it. Another is the GT Performance Package, which adds $6,000 to the price tag of a GT Extended Range.

To (at least slightly) offset the higher price, Ford is also making its Co-Pilot360 driver assist package standard across the entire Mach-E range. The base Select trim will also gain access to BlueCruise hands-free driving for 90 days. However, you will have to pay to enable the feature beyond that trial period — welcome to a wonderful facet of modern car ownership.

Pricing breakdown:

Mustang Mach-E Trim 2023 MSRP* Select RWD Standard Range $48,195 Select eAWD Standard Range $50,895 California Route 1 eAWD Extended Range. $64,875 Premium RWD Standard Range $56,275 Premium AWD Standard Range $58,975 GT Extended Range $71,095 2023 Mustang Mach-E destination charges are $1,300 – $200 more than 2022 models.

At this point in time, the Ford Mustang Mach-E does qualify for the overhauled $7,500 federal EV tax credit: more on that here.