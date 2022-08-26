It’s Official: Audi Confirms It Will Join Formula 1 for the 2026 Season

Audi is joining the Formula 1 field as new regulations kick in for the 2026 season.

The German automaker announced Friday it will be involved in Formula 1 as it winds down its LMDh endurance racing program. Audi broke the news at Spa-Francorchamps, ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

“Formula 1 is the next major milestone in Audi’s motorsport history,” said Audi Sport managing director Julius Seebach. To that end, it will jump in as new rules governing the sport go into effect from 2026, focusing more on electrification. Regulations capping costs for teams and power unit manufacturers to make it more appealing to new teams also go into effect in 2023.

As for the powertrain, Audi will develop a new power unit for the 2026 season. It’s based around a 544-horsepower, 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6, with an electric motor that makes nearly as much power again. The automaker says it will run on an “advanced fuel” that is more cost efficient and sustainable than what F1 teams currently run. When it arrives, Mercedes-AMG will have another rival to take on during the 2026 season.

On the whole, the Formula 1 racing series aims to go carbon-neutral by 2030. Audi will build its powertrains at the Audi Sport facility in Neuberg, Germany. When this new unit does go into production, it will mark the first time in more than a decade such powertrains have been built in Germany.

On a side note..

While we’re not talking about Formula 1 here, we did stage an EV versus gas drag race to show just what electric motors can do (granted, in a straight line). Check that out below: