Genesis’ 2023 Electrified G80 Sedan Starts at $80,920 in One Fully Loaded Configuration

Pricing for the 2023 Electrified Genesis G80 starts at $80,920, including destination. No complex trim options here: this model comes in one fully-loaded configuration.

The conventional Genesis G80 is already a stellar luxury sedan, especially for the price. Now, though, you can have a zero-emission version if you’re trying to shift over into full electric driving. The ‘Electrified G80’, as Genesis calls it, joins the small GV60 crossover, with pricing from $80,920. The brand’s latest EV sedan is available to order now, with sales expanding to four new states next month.

Unlike a lot of luxury sedan models — including the standard G80, actually — ordering this electric model is a one-shot deal. No configuring, at least beyond picking a color palette. Just one fully loaded trim, called ‘Electrified G80 AWD’, and that’s it.

Key features include two 136 kW electric motors, with one at each end (for 365 horsepower combined). An 87.2-kWh battery feeds those motors for up to an (estimated) 282 miles. The electric G80 also supports 350 kW DC fast charging, and the automaker claims it can replenish the battery between 10-80% state-of-charge in around 22 minutes.

A massive list of standard features

As is the way, the fully optioned Electrified G80 sedan includes a host of driver assistance features, including Highway Driving Assist, a driver attention alert and stop-and-go capable Smart Cruise Control. This model also includes a 12.3-inch 3D instrument cluster, 14.5-inch infotainment display, Nappa leather seats and a Lexicon premium audio system. For better comfort, Genesis also includes its road-scanning electronically controlled suspension and Active Noise Control systems. Wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, and heated/ventilated front seats are just a couple more in the huge list of standard features Genesis’ electric sedan brings to the table.

Genesis sets the Electrified G80 apart a bit more by adding Matira Blue to the exterior color palette. Dark Lagoon Green and Glacier White is a new interior combination as well. Metallic and pearl paint colors will set you back an extra $575, while matte color selections are an extra $1,500 on top of the base price.

For now, the 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 is only available in eight states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Utah and Washington.