The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Get a Longer Shelf Life Before Their Replacements Arrive

(Images: Stellantis | Alfa Romeo)

The current Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio are sticking around a little longer before we see new versions.

In the decade or so they’ve been on sale, both the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio have been gracing U.S. roads with nary a replacement in sight. If you’re waiting for second-generation models to hit the scene, they’re almost here, but we’ll now have to wait until at least 2027. That’s because brand CEO Santo Ficili divulged these sedan and SUV siblings will stick around longer during an update on the recently facelifted, smaller Tonale SUV.

Why are we having to wait? Well, if you’ve followed any of Stellantis’ other brands over the last several months, you’ll notice a bit of a theme: The automaker is backpedaling hard on its plan to heavily — in some cases, fully — electrify its brand lineups by 2030. Alfa Romeo was one of the darlings of that effort, but the brand now needs more time to pivot toward Stellantis’ STLA Large platform. Specifically, it’s pivoting toward the “multi-energy” part of the company’s pitch for its new platforms, where we’ll see gas models as well as some range-extended electric vehicles (or REEVs) in the coming years.

Case in point: The new Ram 1500 REV pickup, as well as the updated Jeep Grand Wagoneer, will both offer up a range-extended EV version, rather than full battery-electric models. On the other hand, both will also offer up the 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six, or even the old-school Hemi V8 in the Ram 1500’s case.

When we see new Alfas emerge, odds are we’ll see the same engine make its way into the Giulia and Stelvio. Think Dodge Charger Sixpack (another STLA Large car with a Hurricane engine), and it seems we more or less have the formula here. Nevertheless, it will apparently take Alfa Romeo’s engineering team a little bit longer to fully validate the powertrain for its next-gen models, if it is indeed going that route. We could even see Maserati’s 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 make an appearance in the Quadrifoglio versions, though there’s no official confirmation of that happening yet, either.

(Image: TFL Studios)

While Alfa Romeo’s primary models have been kicking around North American showrooms for awhile now, they’re not even close to the oldest vehicles in the Stellantis stable. The Dodge Durango currently holds that honor, as it’s been in production since 2010 and will continue to hit Dodge dealers until 2029. But hey, at least the lineup went all-V8, all the time for 2026.