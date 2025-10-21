2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Nasu Edition Shows That Tiny SUVs Can Be Adventurous

Toyota begins its massive 2025 SEMA show preview with the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Nasu Edition concept. It’s labeled as a concept vehicle, but it was developed by Toyota’s Service Parts and Accessories Development (SPAD) team. It modifies the look and capability of a standard Corolla Cross in a way that could be productionalized if Toyota gets enough positive feedback. Let’s dig into all of the details.

The TFLstudios team will be at the 2025 SEMA show and we will bring you hands-on videos including this concept and many others.

Let’s start with the name of this concept vehicle. Nasu is a mountain in Japan. Mount Nasu is known for its natural beauty and hot springs. It offers many hiking and outdoor adventure opportunities. Nasu also means “eggplant” in Japanese. It is the name of this more adventurous Corolla Cross Hybrid. The concept’s exterior wrap color resembles eggplant.

The exterior modifications include an aggressive front-end design with additional lights, design elements, and what appear to be front recovery points. There is a hood scoop on top of the hood.

The Nasu Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid system with a total output of 196 horsepower. The Corolla Cross all-wheel-drive system put the power to ground via truck-inspired wheels and Toyo Open Country A/T III all-terrain tires. Additional rough road capability is enabled by a raised ride height and rock sliders that protect the sides. Toyota did not specify how much ground clearance was added by this prototype suspension and tire selection.

There is also additional lighting inside and out. A customized Nasu roof rack expands cargo carrying capability. The concept features a customized downhill mountain bike that was inspired by mountain bike Junior World Champion, Asa Vermette.

In the back, there is a customized cargo drawer system with an ability to accommodate a refrigerator and other equipment.

If you are wondering about price, the Nasu Edition is not priced yet. The base 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross starts at $24,635. The Corolla Cross Hybrid starts at $28,995. The base Hybrid with standard tires is rated at 46 MPG in the city and 39 MPG on the highway. If the Nasu Edition reaches production, the efficiency fugires will likely be lower due to higher rolling resistance tires, worse aero (due to the roof rack), and additional weight.

The added ride height, more aggressive all-terrain tires, body protection, lighting and cargo accessories add some substance and capability to the Nasu Edition concept.

What do you think? Would you consider purchasing such a Corolla Cross Hybrid if the pricing was around the mid $30,000 range? Please let us know in the comments below.

