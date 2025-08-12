Another Small Luxury Sports Sedan May Be At Death’s Door: The Genesis G70

The least expensive Genesis model could soon roll into the history books.

It’s that same old story — as automakers shift toward more SUVs in their lineups, we see sedans on the losing end of progress. It’s a shame, too, because the Genesis G70 is an excellent rival to the BMW 3 Series, Audi A5 (formerly the A4) and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. A glow-up in 2022 combined the already sharp handling prowess with sleeker looks and better tech, but it seems that hasn’t been enough. According to an Automotive News report, the South Korean automaker may well ax the G70 sedan after the 2027 model year.

Okay, so we still have Genesis’ entry-level sports sedan for a couple more model years. It’s also worth noting this development comes from industry analysts, and not from the automaker itself. At this time, the company is staying mum on what exactly it’s planning for the G70 in the coming years. The general consensus, however, is that there will not be a second-generation model to follow up the first and its subsequent mid-cycle facelift.

Even if Genesis itself is loathe to confirm the G70’s demise at this point, the proof’s in the pudding. Or rather, in the sales numbers, where the small sedan closed just 12,258 sales last year. Compare that to the similarly positioned GV70, if you will, and you’ll notice dealers moved less than half the volume. The GV70, for its part, racked up 26,944 sales, making it the marque’s best-seller. Genesis’ larger GV80 SUV came in a close second, at 22,843 units sold.

Like it or not, the sports sedan segment continues to shrink, to the point where we’re basically down to the Germans…and that’s about it. Lexus is probably dropping the IS soon, Volvo already dropped the S60 sedan, and Acura confirmed that it’s scrapping the TLX. And while another smaller, tauter, sportier and more affordable option may soon be off the table, most people probably won’t notice the G70’s absence. The market has spoken over the past few years, and the message it’s sending loud and clear is “give us more SUVs”.