Lucid Has An Off-Road-Themed Gravity SUV Concept to Debut During Monterey Car Week

(Images: Lucid Motors)

An off-road electric SUV with 828 horsepower? Hmm…

While the Lucid Air is an elegantly styled and remarkably efficient electric sedan, what it isn’t is off-road worthy. Now that the automaker has an SUV, however, the game has changed a little bit and it can think in a more rugged direction with its Gravity SUV. And apparently that’s what it is doing, since Lucid just announced a new “trail-tuned, road-refined” Gravity-based concept for Monterey Car Week.

Lucid is hitting the Pebble Beach Concept Lawn this upcoming Sunday with a version of the Gravity its touting as “the ideal vehicle for every adventure”. It didn’t give too much away in terms of actual details on what to expect, but did say this concept is based on the Grand Touring model. That means you get 828 horsepower in a dual-motor configuration, with the standard GT capable of 0-60 in 3.4 seconds. Lucid claims a range of up to 450 miles thanks to a 123-kWh battery, but it’s unclear how an all-terrain tire setup and various pieces of off-road kit would impact that figure, since this isn’t (yet) destined for production.

It does look like Lucid’s engineering team kept the SUV’s range in mind, since the roof rack features a bank of slim, low-profile LED units rather than big, honking round spotlights. That said, we’re also looking at some chunky six-spoke wheels and, obviously, beefier rubber. On the side, Lucid did also incorporate “Pebble Beach | CA” and the area’s coordinates as a nod to the reveal, which is a nice touch.

Beyond the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, it’s anyone’s guess whether Lucid will actually consider an off-road-tuned Gravity — although it would create an alternative to the Rivian R1S. Part of the reason automakers bring concepts to this high-profile event is to gauge interest, and Lucid plans to do so while offering demos of both the Air and the Gravity to attendees. There’s also a question of how much it will cost (the current Gravity GT starts at $94,900), and whether any buyers would actually want to take their 6,000-pound, $100,000 SUV off pavement in the first place.

At any rate, you’ll be able to check out more on this Lucid Gravity concept this weekend, so stay tuned for that.