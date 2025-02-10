Volvo Promises Not Just a Car, But An “Experience” with the Electric EX30 Cross Country SUV

Volvo gives its more dirt-worthy models the “Cross Country” treatment, though this EX30 is the first EV to get it.

Typically, we’ve only seen Volvo roll out the Cross Country name for its V60 and V90 wagon models over the past couple decades (with the V40 hatchback and S60 sedan being exceptions). But that changes today, as the Swedish automaker debuted the EX30 Cross Country as the first SUV and the first electric model to get a more adventure-ready treatment over the standard model.

To that end, this EX30 Cross Country gets a 3/4-inch higher ride height, as well as upgraded underbody protection with front and rear skid plates. The CC also gets black plastic fender flares, unique black panels at both ends, special 18-inch wheels and cross country badging to set it apart from its more street-focused sibling. That front exterior panel features some artwork showing the topography of the Kebnekaise mountain range in Arctic Sweden.

If you want to take things a step further, though, you can go for the full experience with the “Cross Country Experience” package. That adds in accessories at a discounted bundle price, including the roof rails and basket, mud flaps and all-terrain tires. If you want, however, you can just get the more capable A/T tires as a standalone option to go with the 18-inch wheels.

As far as the powertrain’s concerned, the new Volvo EX30 Cross Country retains the same specs as the standard SUV. That means you get a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup with 422 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque — not bad for such a small adventure-mobile. Underneath, you get a 64-kWh battery pack which can propel the EX30 for about 264 miles on a charge. That is using the European WLTP cycle, so we’d expect corresponding EPA figures to be at least a little bit lower. Once you do need to juice up, the automkaer claims you can go from 10% to 80% state-of-charge in about 26 minutes on an appropriate (150 kW) DC fast-charger.

Inside, the EX30 Cross Country still feels perfectly normal.

As an homage to past Volvo CC cars, the Swedes keep things fairly restrained on the inside, even when it comes to their special adventure model. Like the other EX30 models, Volvo moved the door speakers up into the dashboard to accommodate large storage pockets. there’s also a large storage compartment between the driver and front passenger, as well as a storage tunnel that slides whether you need cupholders or room to stow other stuff.

The 2026 Volvo EX30 Cross Country should make it to the U.S. sometime later this year. However, the current geopolitical climate has been shifting for the little EX30, as Volvo originally kicked off manufacturing in China. Thanks to recent tariffs, including a 100% levy placed by the previous administration on Chinese-built vehicles, the company shifted U.S.-bound EX30 production to Ghent, Belgium instead. So, unless vehicles from the EU also face import tariffs at some point in the future, the EX30 Cross Country should start off around $50,000 before any applicable EV incentives. Since it is still built overseas, neither the standard EX30 nor the CC will qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

We’ll have much more on the EX30 Cross Country soon, but here’s another look at the standard SUV in the meantime: