Ask Nathan: Will Chevy Build a Bolt Pickup, Return of the Chevy Spark and Any New Ramcharger Info?

Opel Scamp concept 1993

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Do you think they will build an electric Chevrolet Bolt pickup?

Any updates on the Ram Ramcharger?

The first question comes from a longtime fan of TFL, and he wants to know if they will build a Chevrolet Bolt pickup – among other versions.

The smallest Ultium platform (upper left corner) is not exactly slated for the upcoming Chevrolet Bolt. What we know so far is that the older BEV2 will combine Ultium technology – using LFP batteries.

Q: (Via: Asknathan@TFL.com) RE: Chevrolet Bolt pickup

I keep hearing that several new Bolt variants are enroute. Just wondering – do you see any realistic chance we might see a very light duty Bolt trucklet? Also, I’m confused. I see conflicting reports that (1) the Bolt will still be based on the old Spark unibody but (2) it will be Ultium based. Those don’t seem to jibe. Do you have any thoughts to offer us?.

Scott

This is a Opel Scamp concept from 1993. It kind of looks like what a Bolt pickup might look like – maybe.

A: Intriguing thought – but it’s doubtful.

Before I get to the pickup – a quick word on what we know. There will be an all-new Chevy Bolt and it will have Ultium technology, not necessarily a Ultium platform. According to sources, it will use the BEV2 platform, Ultium tech, and LFP batteries. It seems to many that GM is trying every way they know to build an inexpensive EV, with better performance, and manage to keep material issues (like tariffs and part shortages) to a minimum. Many experts feel that there will only be a few trim levels, and only a FWD option.

In order to keep it around $20,000 – GM will have to cut some corners, and it will most likely have a less than 300-mile range. That way, the Equinox EV sales will be less impacted. If you look up GM’s new “Winning with Simplicity” strategy – that seems to jive with what was stated.

Now THIS would be cool.

As for the Chevrolet Bolt pickup

I remember when things were getting interesting when GM announced that they would bring the Chevrolet Bolt back. Apparently the Chair and Chief Executive Officer at General Motors (Mary Barra) got tons of angry letters demanding the return of the Bolt. I’m sure someone added, “and you better make a pickup truck version too!” All kidding aside, no one has said anything about a pickup of any kind.

With that being said, could you imagine what a boon it would be for GM if they did build a light-duty pickup on that same platform? It’s nonexistent in our current market. The same could be said about the Ford Maverick five years ago – and look at the sales now! I think, a baby pickup with a 1,200-lbs payload capacity, and a 250-mile range (when loaded) would be outstanding.

Come on Mrs. Barra – make it possible!

— N

This is sort of a part II for questions as it brings up a new issue: the return of the Chevy Spark!

Return of the Chevy Spark?!

This is the 2025 Chevy Spark EUV – and it’s a Brazilian-market only crossover. It’s rear-drive only, and has a 250-ish mile range. It’s based on a Chinese/GM crossover sold in China.

I recently observed a few notes and comments that got the Spark and the Bolt mixed up – and I was wondering why. Now I know. There is a reason for some recent Chevy Spark confusion, and that’s thanks to the new Chevy Spark EUV that debuted just recently. This is a completely different animal, and it’s not meant for our market. This is a rear-drive-only tiny crossover with about 250 miles of range.

It’s based on the Baojun Yep which is a Chinese market creation via: SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture.

Prices are expected to be under $20,000 USD – but they are not expected to come to our market. Things may change, you never know… but don’t hold your breath!

– N

The last question comes from another long time TFL fan – regarding new information about the upcoming Ram Ramcharger.

Q: (Via: AskNathan@TFL.com) RE: Ramcharger

Hey Nathan,

with the Ramcharger being moved up to be produced this year before the REV 1500 is launched, when will we see pricing and final specs revealed?

if i recall correctly, Andre signed up for the Ram Insider membership that was offered for the REV model. other than giving you guys priority to place an actual pre-order when they’re available, has Ram provided you guys with pricing or any more details on either electric truck?

are any of you guys in Chicago for the auto show? will there be any new trucks or vans revealed?

thanks,

— Mark

2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger

A:Oh, hi Mark!

First: I don’t think any of us are going to Chicago. Sadly, there’s little for us to report on this year. We hope to send a team there next year, if things improve.

As for the Ram Ramcharger: there has been nothing official. Yes, Andre is a “Ram Insider,” but there’s nothing he can report officially, at the moment. With that being said, I can say that we are expecting to hear new in the next few weeks. I wish I could say more, but I can’t.

Thanks for the email!

– N