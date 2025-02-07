The Mercedes-AMG SL63 Manufaktur Golden Coast Is the Brand’s Gold Standard in Customization

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes is highlighting its “Manufaktur” customization program with this limited-run SL model.

The SL has long been one of the most prestigious models in the Mercedes-Benz lineup, with seven generations since the iconic W198 launched in 1957. This latest SL63 already brings a blend of modern technology and plenty of grunt to the drop-top equation, with 577 horsepower on tap. There’s always room to go a little bit further, though, and that’s what we have here with this SL63 Manufaktur Golden Coast model.

Essentially, this model is a limited edition display of the company’s Manufaktur program, which offers up a level of customization above and beyond the options you’ll typically check off when building a Mercedes. As the name of this special edition implies, the Golden Coast comes in a color called Kalahari Gold Magno, intended to reflect golden sand beaches. With that, you also get black-painted AMG brake calipers and the AMG Extended Night Package, which adds in a black front splitter, mirror caps, side sills and rear accents. The tailpipe trim, badging and three-pointed star at the back of this SL are finished in black chrome.

Inside, the SL63 Golden Coast gets gold contrast stitching throughout the cabin, as well as embroidered AMG logos on the Nappa leather seats. AMG Performance seats come standard, while you also get Manufaktur high-pile floor mats, Kalahari Gold accents on the door panels, seats and center console, and a special “Manufaktur Golden Coast” badge on the center console door.

As far as performance, the Mercedes-AMG SL63 Golden Coast packs the same amount of power as the standard SL63: 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8.

Mercedes plans to limit the SL63 Manufaktur Golden Coast to just 100 units worldwide, with a subset of those making their way to certain U.S. dealers. Those dealers will receive the special editions later this month, and while the automaker didn’t announce exact pricing, it will most likely set you back a fair bit beyond the standard SL63’s $188,000-or-so price tag.