Volkswagen Is Charging Ahead with More Affordable EVs Like This $21K ID.One — At Least for Europe

While we just have the ID.4 and the ID.Buzz, VW sells an expensive EV lineup in Europe.

Right from the outset, Volkswagen has been building out a full range of electric vehicles for their home market. Most of those models haven’t made it over to America, though, as our market hasn’t been as enthusiastic about swapping their existing cars for a battery-electric daily driver. Case in point, amid “challenging market conditions,” VW recently decided against launching the ID.7 sedan over here. Then this week, the automaker teased another new electric hatchback styled as the “ID.One”, set to hit the production stage in 2027 with an eyebrow-raising price tag of around $21,000 (or €20,000).

So, why am I talking about it if we know with virtually absolute certainty that it won’t come to the U.S. market? It’s usually fun to cover some forbidden fruit, this looks like a fun and friendly little hatchback, and — despite Americans’ hesitancy toward EVs — the ID.One may be a far more affordable option than we’ve been used to, where even small EVs command around $30,000 or more.

With this latest teaser, Volkswagen is following up on the ID.2, which will go on sale in Europe next year as the ultimate evolution of the ID.2all concept from 2023. Naturally, the ID.One (or ID.1, depending on how VW names the production model) will slot below the ID.2 and ID.3 hatchbacks in the lineup, as well as the brand’s even larger EVs.

It’s a bit easier to see why the company is charging ahead, pun intended, with its ID range. To-date, Volkswagen says it’s sold more than 1.35 million EVs globally. Of those, about 500,000 were ID.3s. Including both the ID.2 and ID.One on the horizon, the automaker plans to launch nine new EV models in various markets by 2027.

We don’t have much as far as actual details on this tiny hatchback, though we’ll see the official concept in March. From what we can see, VW looks to be going for a bit more distinctive styling, with squared off headlights giving off a bit of a “what you looking at” vibe, integrating into a full-width grille with an illuminated VW badge. I wouldn’t really call it “aggressive” in the sense that it’s mean in the same way a terrier tries to big itself up and look mean. If anything, it’s just a little bit of cheap electric fun.