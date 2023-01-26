Audi Activesphere Mixes Off-Road, SUV, Sport-Sedan…and Pickup? Wait, What?

Images: Audi AG

You can get the best of all worlds in the Audi Activesphere Concept.

It’s an electrified sport-sedan/SUV that converts into a pickup!

The Audi Activesphere concept is the fourth of the “Sphere” concepts which include the Urbansphere, Grandsphere and Skysphere. Each one of these vehicles is built to be a rolling showcase of Audi tech. They also represent the design and philosophical direction of future Audi products.

Running gear and power

Audi calls the powertrain platform the Premium Platform Electric, or PPE for short. With a front and rear motor, combined power is 325 kW (435 hp) and a total system torque of 720 Newton meters (531 lbs-feet). Audi mentions quattro all-wheel-drive (AWD), but there’s no mention on how the AWD system works. The Activesphere has an 800 volt charging system, and it powers an approximately 100 kWh battery. The PPE setup sits flat, amid ship and Audi states that this architecture could be their modular EV platform of the (near) future.

Additional tech info for the Audi Activesphere Concept

The approach angle of the Audi Activesphere is 18.9 degrees, the departure angle 28.1 degrees and its normal ride height provides just under 8.2 inches of ground clearance. It can go up or down an additional 1.5 inches, if needed. At 196 inches long, and 81 inches wide, it’s two inches longer than an Audi A7, and a whopping six inches wider.

In the company’s words:

“Its rear section in particular reflects the active lifestyle of its customers and makes it possible to transport even bulky sports gear– without sacrificing the elegance and sportiness of the Sportback silhouette.If required, the transparent rear window slides are almost flush with the roof of the Audi activesphere. At the same time, the lower, vertical segment of the rear folds horizontally – this opens up an ample cargo bed called the active back that features brackets for e-bikes, for example. The lateral surfaces of the rear, the C-pillars, remain in position to maintain the activesphere’s dynamic silhouette, whilst a motorized bulkhead deploys from behind the rear seats in order to isolate the cabine from the elements.A ski rack is integrated in the center of the roof structure. Completely flush in nominal position and practically invisibly in the roof arch, it extends if required, so that skis can be safely attached and transported.” Audi AG

Audi dimensions – traversing worlds

Using glasses that are similar to sunglasses, you can use Audi’s augmented reality system. Simply put: the system projects images throughout the interior for you to interact with. For example: if you want to change the station, and increase the volume of the stereo, simply look at a speaker. Once you do, an image of audio controls will appear, and you can adjust using hand gestures. The same works for HAVAC, infotainment/navigation and more.

Audi has not announced plans for production on any of these concepts. I will say, this one is the most popular among our staff – by far.

Who knows?