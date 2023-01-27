St. Louis Insurance Companies Are Dropping Hyundai, Kia Policies Because of High Theft Rates: Report

(Image: TFL Studios)

Thefts of certain 2011 – 2021 Hyundai and Kia vehicles have increased dramatically.

Per a report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Progressive Insurance and State Farm in the St. Louis region are refusing to insure certain Hyundai and Kia products built between 2011 through 2021. In addition, other insurance companies in the area are increasing their rates on these vehicles. All of this stems from the rapid rise in thefts.

It should be noted that Hyundai and Kia have addressed the theft issues in current models – according to the automakers. Hyundai stated that engine immobilizers are now standard on all Hyundais produced as of November 2021. From using just a screwdriver and a USB charging cable, you can make off with these vehicles in no time.

This is a nationwide issue, one that has led to a class action lawsuit against the automakers.

Both automakers state that they are working with government entities and insurance companies. They recommend adding theft deterring devices to affected vehicles while a solution is sought. In addition, three major insurance companies petitioned YouTube to keep similar videos off their site.

“Hyundai is also providing free steering wheel locks, as available, to select law enforcement agencies across the country for distribution to local residents who own or lease affected models.” Hyundai Motor

“While no car can be made completely theft-proof, Kia continues to make steering wheel locks available to customers through interested local law enforcement agencies, subject to available supply, at no cost to concerned owners of these vehicles.” Kia Motors

Both Hyundai and Kia offer links to pages that may help update your vehicle’s security system. There’s no mention about whether this will change the insurance company’s refusal for coverage.

We expect to hear about solutions, and/or additional law suits in the near future.