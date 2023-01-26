Video: The 2023 Chrysler 300 Is The Last Of The Breed & That’s a Real Shame!

This is the last year of Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger production - at least as we've known it for the past several years

Tommy and Roman are in Hawaii, and they got their hands on a mid-range 2023 Chrysler 300S.

This 2023 Chrysler 300S has a base price that hovers around $42,000, but the base 300 starts at about $34,000…and that’s not too shabby.

In many ways, this is a farewell video for the big sedan as it’s about to be discontinued after nearly two decades in production. The original Chrysler 300 debuted in 2004, and it was completely updated in 2011. Then, in 2015, it received a comprehensive facelift. Now, it’s about to be pulled from the Brampton, Ontario, Canada assembly facility as the company winds down the long-running model’s production and shifts toward electric vehicles.

Much of the 300 Mercedes-Benz (W211/W220) platform, which dates back to the late 1990s. The Chrysler LX platform the 300 is based on underpins several vehicles. The Dodge Charger and Challenger also share this platform, and they share the 300’s upcoming fate. It’s a fairly flexible platform, which can cradle huge V8s, and has the spacing for all-wheel drive.

AWD is optional on certain Chrysler 300 models

Roman and Tommy took the 300S on the road to stretch its legs. Even though the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 is somewhat anachronistic, it still makes good power. It makes 300 horsepower and 264 lb-ft of torque. If you pony up for the 5.7-liter HEMI V8, you’ll be producing 363 hp, and 394 lb-ft of torque – and it sounds amazing. With its last year looming, Stellantis decided to bring back the big 485 hp HEMI with the 300C. That 6.4-liter V8 makes 475 lb-ft of torque. The aforementioned engines are paired with eight-speed automatic transmissions.

In this video, Roman and Tommy take us for a cruise around memory lane. While it is an old car, it still has relevance, and we think it;s still pretty damn good.