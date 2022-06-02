Mercedes-Benz USA Announces Pricing for the All-New, All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQB SUV: it Starts at $54,500

Arriving in dealerships this summer, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC starts at $54,500 and the EQB 350 4MATIC starts at $58,050.

This EQB will have seating for up to seven, which is rare for electric crossovers in the United States. Despite the seating options, it is considered an all-electric compact SUV. This all-new crossover has the chops to take the EV battle directly to the competition. Mercedes-Benz is in process of electrifying their fleet.

The Mercedes-Benz EQB has two unique powertrains. The 300 4MATIC has 225 horsepower and the EQB 350 4MATIC makes 288 hp. The EQB is fitted with a lithium-ion battery with a high energy density. It has a maximum voltage of 420 volts and, with a nominal capacity of around 190 Ah, has a usable energy content of 66.5 kWh.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB trim levels:

ExclusivePinnacle
EQB 300 4MATIC SUV: $55,750*EQB 350 4MATIC SUV: $59,300*EQB 300 4MATIC SUV: $58,300*EQB 350 4MATIC SUV: $60,350*
Highlights Include:KEYLESS-GO PackageInductive Wireless Charging & NFC PairingAdvanced Sound SystemHighlights Include:All features of ExclusiveBurmester® Surround Sound SoundPanoramic RoofSurround View Camera

The above prices exclude $1,050 destination and delivery charge.

Easily amused by anything with four wheels, Nathan Adlen reviews vehicles from the cheapest to the most prestigious. Wrecking yards, dealer lots, garages, racetracks, professional automotive testing and automotive journalism - Nathan has experienced a wide range of the automotive spectrum. Brought up in the California car culture and educated in theater, childhood education, film, journalism and history, Nathan now lives with his family in Denver, CO. His words, good humor and video are enjoyed worldwide.

