Mercedes-Benz USA Announces Pricing for the All-New, All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQB SUV: it Starts at $54,500

Arriving in dealerships this summer, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB 300 4MATIC starts at $54,500 and the EQB 350 4MATIC starts at $58,050.

This EQB will have seating for up to seven, which is rare for electric crossovers in the United States. Despite the seating options, it is considered an all-electric compact SUV. This all-new crossover has the chops to take the EV battle directly to the competition. Mercedes-Benz is in process of electrifying their fleet.

The Mercedes-Benz EQB has two unique powertrains. The 300 4MATIC has 225 horsepower and the EQB 350 4MATIC makes 288 hp. The EQB is fitted with a lithium-ion battery with a high energy density. It has a maximum voltage of 420 volts and, with a nominal capacity of around 190 Ah, has a usable energy content of 66.5 kWh.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB trim levels:

Exclusive Pinnacle EQB 300 4MATIC SUV: $55,750*EQB 350 4MATIC SUV: $59,300* EQB 300 4MATIC SUV: $58,300*EQB 350 4MATIC SUV: $60,350* Highlights Include:KEYLESS-GO PackageInductive Wireless Charging & NFC PairingAdvanced Sound System Highlights Include:All features of ExclusiveBurmester® Surround Sound SoundPanoramic RoofSurround View Camera

The above prices exclude $1,050 destination and delivery charge.