(Video) I Wasn’t Impressed At First, But The New BMW M3 Competition Is Surprisingly Awesome!

We Check Out the new BMW M3 Competition at BMW’s M testing facility by the Nürburgring!

Roman and Tommy had the unique opportunity to drive an amazing car, the BMW M3 Competition, at an amazing location. BMW invited TFL Studios to its not-so-secret M testing facility which is next to the famous Nürburgring. This was no regular BMW the boys were testing either.

The new BMW M3 Competition has a 503 horsepower, twin-turbo, 3.0-liter, inline six-cylinder engine that makes 479 lbs-feet of torque. It’s available in rear-wheel drive (RWD) and xDrive all-wheel drive (AWD). It comes standard with an eight speed automatic transmission that Roman loves. If you want a manual transmission M3, you’ll have to settle for the rear-drive 473-hp model.

You can see more details (here).

Time with the BMW M3 Competition was tight, and there was a race happening on the Nürburgring as the boys are filming, so there’s no track footage. The good news is that Roman and Tommy take us for a ride around the countryside in this brilliant green example. Being that this is a German version, for their local market, we’re unsure as to the exact price of this model. We believe it starts around $75,000 – and goes way up from there.

There is a 50th anniversary M3 (50 Jahre BMW M) that celebrates 50 years of BMW motorsports. There will only be 500 sold in North America and they will be clad in unique colors. Each of the five color represents the each of the five generations of the M3. Maybe we’ll get lucky and get our hands on one of those as well?

One can only hope.

Check out the video, fresh from Germany!