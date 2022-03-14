2022 Lexus NX 350 F-Sport: The Top 5 Things I Love and Hate About It!

It’s expected that the 2022 Lexus NX 350 F-Sport (minus the F-Sport package) will be the volume seller, and for good reason. It’s an outstanding vehicle – but, it’s not perfect.

Sure, this video is a top 5 things I like and dislike about the 2022 Lexus NX 350 F-Sport, but you should know, I think the overall car is fabulous. The first generation Lexus NX was based on the previous generation Toyota RAV4 (TNGA/GA-K) platform, and they shared many components. I thought it was okay, but the styling wasn’t to my taste, neither was the pokey performance. Simply put: it felt like a nicer RAV4.

This new one, which displays a mature, and even elegant design throughout – feels unique compared to the RAV4. Just like the previous NX, this one shares a lot with the RAV4. This time, it’s harder to tell.

There is more variety in the powertrain, as you can get the NX 250 (with the RAV4’S base engine), NX 350 (turbo), NX 350h (hybrid) and NX 450h+ (PHEV). The model I’m driving is the 2.4-liter four cylinder that makes 275 horsepower that makes 317 lbs-feet of torque. The power goes through an excellent eight-speed automatic that feeds all four wheels via Toyota/Lexus’ mechanical all-wheel drive system.

I mention the mechanical AWD system because there is a second AWD system that comes with the hybrid and the PHEV Lexus NX. That system is partially electric as it sends power to the rear wheels (when needed) via an electric motor. Toyota and Lexus have used this system in nearly every hybrid they build, and it works well.

What are the top 5 things I like and dislike about the 2022 Lexus NX 350 F-Sport?

Likes

Exterior design (I think it’s the best looking Lexus crossover/SUV design)

Interior fit, finish and design (beautiful layout, seats and interior design)

Powertrain choices (four powertrain options)

Utility and useability (Good interior utility and size)

Handling and feel (Fantastic compromise between ride, handling and economy)

Dislikes

Paid subscription/infotainment system (the overcomplicated infotainment system requires a subscription for certain features)

No spare tire (run-flat tires are standard, but a spare tire is preferred by many)

Steering wheel mounted controls and the gear selector (once again overcomplicated, and unnecessary)

The door handles (repeating a common theme overcomplicated – again. It’s like Lexus wants to ape the Germans who can even make a windshield wiper control unnecessarily complicated)

– again. It’s like Lexus wants to ape the Germans who can even make a windshield wiper control unnecessarily complicated) F-Sport Package (It looks good, but the bigger wheels stiffen the ride, and it appears less sexy than competitor’s performance trim).

Am I nitpicking? Yes I am. I feel the positive far outweighs the negative. It’s a great vehicle, one that sits near the top of its class. Sure, the Genesis GV70 is simply better in most ways, but the Lexus outclasses the Infiniti QX50/QX55.

Update!

After the video shoot, I drove the NX350 through a Rocky Mountain winter storm. I can say with total certainty, it was outstanding in the slush, ice and snow. Despite having non-winter tires, grip was excellent and it was very secure in sub-freezing road conditions. Very impressive!

Check out this video and let us know what you like and dislike about the NX: