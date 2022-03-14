Volvo Boosts the Range & Performance of Its Larger Recharge Plug-in Hybrid Models

Everything from the S60 sedan to the XC90 SUV benefit from a larger battery and a more powerful electric motor

A larger battery offers a more competitive range for most Volvo Recharge models.

Of course, every automaker is working toward a full electric lineup — including Volvo. As it stands, the Swedish automaker aims to become a “fully electric car company” by the end of this decade. In the meantime, though, it does still need its internal combustion lineup to make sales, so it falls to the company’s Recharge plug-in hybrid lineup to split the difference. There’s been just one problem: Volvo’s PHEV offerings like the XC90 Recharge offer relatively poor all-electric range.

There’s finally an answer for the 2022 model year by way of a larger battery pack. Volvo announced Monday a bigger 18.8-kWh unit with another layer of cells (up from 11.6-kWh) across most of its Recharge lineup. Specifically, all ‘T8’ models, including the S60 and S90 sedans, as well as the V60 Polestar Engineered, the XC60 and XC90 SUVs.

Now, the crossovers manage up to 35 miles of all-electric range, while the passenger cars offer anywhere between 38 and 41 miles. That at least helps cover most folks’ work commute, and gives Volvo more of a competitive edge against the PHEV competition.

XC60 Model Year 2022

Another benefit: More power

Fortunately, a larger battery isn’t the only thing Volvo changed for its T8 models. They also get a more powerful 143 horsepower, rear-mounted electric motor. While the 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged engine also sees some tweaks for better efficiency and low-end power delivery, the combined horsepower and torque figures rise to 455 hp and 523 lb-ft, respectively. That makes this range Volvo’s most potent yet.

On the XC60 and S90 models, you’ll also see one-pedal driving capability, so you can drive the Recharge more like a full-electric vehicle.

All T8 Recharge models now qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit in the U.S. as well. You can configure these models now over on Volvo’s configurator site (though it does not mention specific pricing).