Video: I Get Hands-On To Show You EVERY 2022 Lexus NX You Can Buy — And This Is Just The Start!

Our full 2022 Lexus NX review is coming on October 7th!

Back when the last-generation NX launched in 2014, many journalists considered it a more expensive and more luxurious version of the Toyota RAV4. They weren’t wrong. Sure, it was a more comfortable and elegant looking vehicle, but it really didn’t feel that different from it’s less expensive brother. Now, though, this 2022 Lexus NX feels a lot different.

Part of the reason is because it’s on the TNGA-K platform. It still shares a lot of components with the modern Toyota RAV4, but the styling and the interior feel is entirely different. Most importantly, that interior/tech setup is now state-of-the-art.

Driving impressions, pricing and EPA numbers are under embargo. There will be a separate video covering those topics and more. Suffice to say, Lexus has gone through a lot of trouble to make this car extremely competitive.

In terms of sales and overall importance to the brand, the 2022 Lexus NX sluts underneath the Lexus RX. Currently, not only is the Lexus RX the best selling vehicle Lexus makes, it’s the best selling vehicle in the segment. Just underneath it, the Lexus NX is their second best selling vehicle.

That’s why it’s so important, especially in this ultra competitive segment.

2022 Lexus NX powertrain options

There are four different power trains available for the 2022 Lexus NX. On top of that, there are two different transmissions, two different all-wheel-drive systems, and the F sport suspension option, which is available on certain models.



The engine is a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine. This value-segment powertrain is offered with front wheel drive or all-wheel drive as an option. It puts out 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. Hooked up to an eight speed automatic transmission, this is the entry-level powertrain. All-wheel drive (AWD) is an option.



Next is the NX 350 with the 2.4-liter turbo charged four-cylinder engine. This power train comes standard with all wheel drive, and it also has the eight-speed automatic transmission. It puts out 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. It comes standard with AWD.



The third power train comes in the “regular” NX 350h hybrid. It makes a combined 239 horsepower and it comes standard with an electric AWD system. The 350h comes with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and it makes a combined 239 horsepower.



Finally, there’s the plug-in hybrid Lexus NX 450h+. Once again, it comes with standard AWD and a CVT. It produces 302 horsepower combined. All these power trains are similar to the ones that are available in the current model Toyota RAV4. That includes this PHEV version.

All-wheel drive choices

There are two types of AWD on the 2022 Lexus NX. If you get the base model 250, it comes with front wheel drive. Or you can get the 250 with an AWD option. The Lexus NX 250 AWD and turbocharged 350 get a mechanical AWD system. Similar to many Toyotas with AWD, this system splits torque when needed. It’s capable of sending up to 50% of the power to the rear wheels – when needed.

The hybrids (350h and 450h) receive electronic AWD system. Just like other Toyota/Lexus hybrids with AWD, this system sends power to the rear electric motor when needed. There is no driveshaft linking the front and rear.

What about F Sport?

The 2022 Lexus 350, 350h and 450h have an additional option – the F-Sport package. This setup has two main features driver’s may prefer: looks and handling. There are no powertrain upgrades as this package is meant for the three more powerful NXs. Wheels, tires, suspension components, badging and a few additional goodies help differentiate the F-Sport package.

We decided to focus our main reviews on the NX 350, and the 450h+ F Sport. Why? Because they looked stunning with the desert backdrop bathed in Celestial Blue, and they were the top trims available.

Design

Everybody panel is unique to the Lexus and X. The overall design yes much more mature than the former model. Everything from the spindle grille to the tastefully flared fenders makes for a much more artistic interpretation of Lexus design. It’s much more pleasing to the eye then the former NX.

It’s a pretty good bet that both the interior and exterior design point to the next generation of Lexus crossover design. That’s not a bad thing.

Interior changes

Debuting an all new language for interior design, the 2022 Lexus NX is a major departure from all other Lexus models. That’s especially apparent with the new dashboard design. A massive 14 inch infotainment display dominates the interior. You can tell that Lexus designed the cockpit around this huge screen. There is a 9.8-inch screen available, and it has the same capability as the big one.

All of the fabrics and controls are high-quality, as are the minor details. The infotainment system is a major leap in the right direction. The details of this new system are illustrated in the video. We get a full tutorial from an expert on the system.

Cargo space and passenger space has been increased, but only slightly. On most models, there’s an additional 14 cubic feet of cargo space in back, and a bit more legroom.

More to come

While still looking sophisticated, there is a hint of whimsy in the overall interior and exterior design. The interior feels a little more useful, perhaps even sporting. The same goes for the exterior design’s personality. They truly nailed the overall design.

Stay tuned, as we will be providing a lot more information on this vehicle in the very near future, once the embargo lifts. In the meantime, enjoy this sneak peek!