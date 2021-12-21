2021-2022 Tesla Model Y And Model 3 Once Again Earn IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards

After its latest round of crash testing, the Tesla Model Y again scored top marks from the IIHS. (Image: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety)

The latest Model Ys and Model 3s use camera-only crash prevention systems.

Despite losing the “Top Safety Pick+” rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety earlier this year after converting its advanced driver assistance systems to solely use cameras, the 2021-2022 Tesla Model Y and Model 3 both earn top marks in the latest round of crash testing.

Per the IIHS’ official statement, all Model Y vehicles built after April 2021 meet all the requirements to achieve that Top Safety Pick+ rating. The car’s frontal crash prevention system (again, camera-based from this year forward) earns a “Superior” rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian situations. The Model 3 earns similar accolades, earning that Superior rating following a software update. Model 3s built prior to April 2021 get an “Advanced” rating in the vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation.

As before, the 2021-2022 Model Y and Model 3 earned “Good” ratings in all crashworthiness tests. Beyond that, vehicles have to have “Good” or “Acceptable” headlights across all trims to earn TSP+. Finally, the vehicles have to have “Advanced” or “Superior” in frontal crash prevention tests — all areas where Tesla’s best-selling models excelled.

