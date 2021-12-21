Maserati Drops Official Teasers For The 621 Horsepower MC20 Cabrio: News

The cloud-themed wrap nods to the MC20 Cabrio — a car we should see in full in the coming months.

Meet the convertible version of the new Maserati MC20.

Maserati’s next-generation MC20 coupe is already available to order, but that’s not the only chapter in the story. This MC20 Cabrio made its first appearance through official photos Tuesday, giving buyers the option to take advantage of both a powerful mid-engine layout and top-down weather (especially when we get out of winter). That’s what the cloud-based camouflage is about. “After all, it is a convertible,” says Maserati.

Apart from the roof arrangement, the Maserati MC20 Cabrio looks more or less identical to the coupe. Now that it’s making the rounds through official channels wearing that camouflage, it’s definitely likely we’ll see the full reveal before too long. More technical details should emerge in the coming months, with the actual production car hitting the streets in 2023. Notably, it will be the first mid-engined roadster since the convertible MC12 bowed out back in 2005.

Under the hood, the Maserati MC20 Cabrio will get an identical powerplant to the coupe. That means a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 that develops 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. Power makes its way to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Exact weight figures aren’t available just yet, though you should expect this model to come in somewhere around 100 to 150 pounds heavier than the coupe thanks to the drop-top roof.

How much could it cost?

The Cabrio should command a higher price tag than the MC20 Coupe as well. That’s not official either, of course, but I’d expect the convertible to land somewhere around $225,000.

