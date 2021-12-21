Stellantis Previews CES 2022 Showcase Featuring Its New Models, Future Concepts & Tech

Stellantis will be at the 2022 CES displaying current and future tech. (Images: Stellantis)

Stellantis will display several current, future and conceptual products at the 2022 CES in Las Vegas, NV – January 2022.

Stellantis is bringing several toys to the 2022 CES for all of us to see, be it in person, or virtually. While Toyota, Ford and General Motors have made bold displays of future mobility (mostly EVs) Stellantis has been somewhat quiet. Sure, we got a spattering of images and promises a while ago, but nothing solid over the past several weeks. Now, it appears that the recently formed company (former FCA and Peugeot PSA) are bringing some eye-candy for us to devour.

Stellantis will show off a variety of current and (possible) future products that display advanced electrification, AI/cockpit technology, autonomy and connectivity. These are meant to be “tangible” examples of the automaker’s next steps. For many, this display may answer a few questions.

The best part is, you don’t have to journey to Nevada to see it. Stellantis has set up a virtual site that you can go to during CES. The Stellantis CES 2022 virtual site goes live January 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. Pacific. Go to: stellantisces2022.com, and take in the sights.

What will be on display at Stellantis’ CES 2022 booth?

Stellantis CES 2022 will display products from Jeep, Fiat, Citroën and more. These are some of the vehicles Stellantis is spotlighting:

Chrysler Airflow: The Chrysler Airflow concept could point the way forward for the beleaguered nameplate. It looks production ready to us, but there is nothing official yet. You can read more about the Airflow here.

The Chrysler Airflow concept could point the way forward for the beleaguered nameplate. It looks production ready to us, but there is nothing official yet. You can read more about the Airflow here. Citroën Skate Mobility Concept: An autonomous and electric transport robot that that moves around cities, paired with Pods to offer fluid, shared and inventive urban mobility.

An autonomous and electric transport robot that that moves around cities, paired with Pods to offer fluid, shared and inventive urban mobility. Citroën Ami: A small, two-passenger EV aimed at younger French drivers (accessible to those as young as 14).

DS E-Tense FE21: The FIA Formula E World Championship winner will be on display.

The FIA Formula E World Championship winner will be on display. New FIAT 500: This is the all-new Fiat 500 EV. While there is no word on U.S. sales, the The new 500 has a range of up to 199 miles, features 85kW fast charge and is the “first city car” with Assisted Driving Level 2.

This is the all-new Fiat 500 EV. While there is no word on U.S. sales, the The new 500 has a range of up to 199 miles, features 85kW fast charge and is the “first city car” with Assisted Driving Level 2. Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: We’ve recently driven these vehicles, which you can read about (here). They represent a new high-end luxury direction for Stellantis.

We’ve recently driven these vehicles, which you can read about (here). They represent a new high-end luxury direction for Stellantis. Jeep Wrangler 4xe: Another Jeep we’ve had a lot of experience with. It’s drivetrain (or a similar drivetrain) is beginning to underpin other Stellantis products. One of those vehicles is the upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, which will be on display as well.