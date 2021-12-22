Jeep Brings In Some Tweaks For 2022 Wrangler, Gladiator Models

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler lineup gets some small, but important changes to keep ahead of its main rival — the Ford Bronco. (Images: Jeep)

You’ll soon be able to spec a 2022 Jeep Wrangler with a massive crawl ratio.

Ford opened a new front against Jeep’s all-conquering off-road SUV, and now the 2022 Jeep Wrangler is countering with some tweaks to the lineup.

If you’ve loved the powertrain choices in the lineup, good news: They’re all sticking around for the new model year. Everything from the 2.0-liter turbo to the 3.6-liter Pentastar and 6.4-liter Hemi-powered 392 remain, while you can also spec the 4xe plug-in hybrid or even the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel. There may be solid reason to get the tried-and-true V6, though — it’s getting a 4.88:1 axle option, which first emerged as part of the Xtreme Recon package. Down the road, however, you’ll be able to get it with the 8-speed automatic transmission and a 100:1 crawl ratio (Jeep said this is “late availability” for now, so we’ll have to wait and see exactly when it’s available). That tops every other Wrangler in the range, and (naturally) beats the current Bronco’s available 94.7:1 crawl ratio, because we all know that’s what it’s really about here.

As far as the other 2022 Jeep Wrangler changes are concerned, everything pretty much boils down to quality of life changes. Sahara and Rubicon models get standard remote proximity keyless entry. That’s no longer packaged as part of the Technology Group, although you can get proximity keyless entry on other models through that package. The premium audio system with an 8.4-inch infotainment display is also available on Sahara and Rubicon.

Sport models start off at $31,320 (including destination) — a $655 hike over the 2021 versions.

Other tweaks

Every Wrangler gets a new air filtration system, which Jeep says removes 95% of particulates. Silver Zynith is a new color for both the Wrangler and Gladiator, and is available as a $295 option. Sport and Sport S models now also get a standard 7-inch touchscreen in all configurations except the two-door Sport without air conditioning (it still doesn’t come standard, and A/C is now a $1,395 option on that model).

All 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe models now get a blue pad print on their wheels to set them apart, while the Sahara 4xe gets blue tow hooks. The more luxurious High Altitude 4xe, for its part, gets new 20-inch wheels and integrated turn signals into the side mirrors.

As for the Gladiator truck, you also get the bump up to a 7-inch screen with Uconnect4 on the 2022 Sport models. Overland, Rubicon and Mojave models get the 8.4-inch unit and navigation as standard equipment. Pricing there starts at $36,910 for the Sport — or $965 higher than last year.