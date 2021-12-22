Aston Martin V12 Vantage Teased With The Tagline ‘Never Leave Quietly’

It may mostly look like your standard Vantage, but these teasers still have me excited for the last V12 Vantage. (Images: Aston Martin)

One last Aston Martin V12 Vantage for the history books.

The snowball that is electrification is seriously gaining momentum, and will continue to do so over the next few years. Even with the landslide of electric models coming, though, we’re still getting one last, thunderous sendoff for internal combustion with the upcoming Aston Martin V12 Vantage. The company put out another teaser showing off the car’s rear end, with the tagline “Never Leave Quietly.”

Knowing the V12 Vantage’s history, those words are enough to give any enthusiast goosebumps.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen V12 Vantage teasers. The mysterious front-end image above, for example, shows a similar theme to past models — new grille, new front spoiler, and most likely some more aesthetic and aerodynamic tweaks to show off the presence of that V12 engine. In stock form, the current AM Vantage packs a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged, Mercedes-AMG-based engine with 503 horsepower.

The new V12 Vantage will be a new level of hardcore, but which engine we’ll see and how much horsepower we’ll get remains to be seen until next year. Odds are, we’ll see the same 5.2-liter AE31 twin-turbocharged V12 from the DB11, DBS Superleggera and indeed the awesome looking, Vantage-based V12 Speedster unveiled last year. On that last one, just 88 of those Speedsters will exist at just under $1 million a pop.

Rumor has it the production Aston Martin V12 Vantage will manage around 670 horsepower, falling between the DB11 and DBS. Fewer than 300 units may be built, though we’ll have to wait a little bit longer for further details. Like Aston’s other cars, this Vantage will likely still use a ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic transmission. Beyond this generation, the brand’s next-generation Vantage and DB series will go all-electric, at least with its street cars.