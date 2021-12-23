Here’s What It’s Like To Own The Tesla Model S Plaid: Dude, I Love (Or Hate) My Ride!

The Tesla Model S Plaid packs headline-grabbing figures, but what is it like to actually live with? (Image: Tesla)

If you’re going to move into an EV, you might as well go all out, right?

Not that long ago, looking at the pinnacle of modern performance meant looking at a great big V8 or V12, preferably with forced induction to make mind-blowing horsepower and torque. That’s not strictly the case anymore as electric performance cars hit the scene, like the Tesla Model S Plaid.

The specs look absolutely amazing on paper. 1,020 peak horsepower, a 1.99-second 0-60 time, and a top speed nearing 200 mph (mind you, Tesla notes you’ll need some hardware upgrades to hit that top speed). In the real world, those are the sort of figures that put many supercars to shame, and we’re talking about a usable, everyday four-door sedan. But just how usable is it on a daily basis? In this episode of Dude, I Love (Or Hate) My Ride, Chris shows us around his brand new Tesla Model S Plaid and its steering yoke to show just what it’s like to drive and live with.

Check out the full video below!