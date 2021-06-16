Nissan Continues To Idle Leaf, Maxima And Murano Production Due To Global Chip Shortage: News

Nissan’s Smyrna, Tennessee assembly plant. (Images: Nissan)

Nissan will suspended production at the Smyrna, Tennessee plant for four extra weeks on three of their vehicles.

Nissan plans to curtail production of their vehicles thanks to the global semiconductor shortage, per a recent Automotive News report. Following the Smyrna plant’s two-week summer shutdown in late June, the plant will idle three of their vehicles for four more weeks. Other Nissan vehicles have been affected by shutdowns as well.

While the company did not directly comment on a date to reboot building the Leaf, Maxima and Murano at its Tennessee plant, it did say it would also suspend Altima production at the Canton, Mississippi plant. The move is going on as automakers reallocate what chips they can get to their most popular models. For example, Nissan Rogue production will continue at the Smyrna plant.

Nissan has several key launches this year — and it’s trying to allocate resources appropriately.

The automaker aims to turn its fortunes around with new products that have garnered acclaim so far. The new, fifth-generation 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is a critical launch, as is its upcoming Infiniti cousin, the QX60. The brand new Frontier is also set to arrive soon, and the all-electric Ariya and much-hyped Z look extremely promising as well. Nissan has also shown a commitment to ushering in higher quality and an impressive amount of standard safety equipment in all of their vehicles.

Keep in mind, Nissan isn’t the only automaker that has slowed or idled production thanks to the superconductor chip shortage. In time, that situation will stabilize and all Nissan’s production lines (among others) should be back up to speed over the coming weeks and months. For now, though, it’s a delicate balancing act to keep the company’s most crucial launches on schedule and maintain the ability to meet demand.

