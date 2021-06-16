The U.S.-Built Polestar 3 Electric Crossover Will Arrive Next Year — Here Are More Details: News

Every brand needs a crossover, and here’s Polestar’s effort.

Volvo’s spinoff EV brand Polestar began their lineup of electric vehicles with the aptly named sports coupe, the Polestar 1. After the Polestar 1, we saw the similarly-styled sedan in the Polestar 2. Now it’s time for the third album, and this time it’s (predictably) an SUV. We bet you’ll never guess its name. Yep, you got it: It’s the Polestar 3.

So far, Polestar hasn’t revealed many technical details on the upcoming SUV, but there are a few things. For one, manufacturing is going to take place at Volvo’s plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina. According to Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, “Polestar 3 will be built in America, for our American customers.”

The Polestar 3 will use a new, bespoke EV platform, rather than one adapted from a conventional gas-hybrid vehicle. Production begins in 2022, provided Polestar sees itself clear of the ongoing chip shortage. Volvo has teamed up with Google to power the infotainment system, and the Polestar 3 will naturally feature autonomous driving technology as well.

Polestar plans to roll out 25 retail locations in the U.S. by the end of 2021. Those are all the details we know with certainty at the moment, but there are a few other things we can safely assume.

What we can see under the cover

Judging by the design language used on both the Polestar 1 and 2 pictured above, it is likely the SUV will have similar features. That will likely be the case — family resemblance and what not — in terms of front end design. We expect the Polestar 3 to take the same sleek, stylish approach, but obviously with quite a bit more practicality baked in.

Close inspection of the C-pillar also seems to reveal a floating roof design. Polestar claims the 3 will be “an aerodynamic electric performance SUV,” and what we can see under the curtain seems to bear that out. Polestar claims they will reveal more details on the 3 closer to the launch date, so stay tuned for more details either later this year or in early 2022.