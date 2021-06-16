This New Lincoln EV Teases A Full Range Of At Least Four Fully-Electric Models: News

This electric SUV is a stepping off point, while future Lincoln EV models will build out the luxury brand’s future lineup through the next decade. (Images: Lincoln)

The first Lincoln EV model — an SUV — will arrive next year.

When Ford cancelled a fledgling partnership with Rivian to build a Lincoln EV last year, we were wondering exactly how and when the company would shift over into electrified models. Ford then said it work on that project in-house, and now there’s more clarity into exactly how their efforts will play out within the Lincoln brand. On Wednesday, Lincoln teased the SUV shown above (or its signature LED lights, at least), and announced it would arrive in 2022.

Apart from the industry as a whole leaning hard toward battery-powered models, this Lincoln EV will arrive just in time for the brand’s 100th anniversary under Ford’s wing. This electric model will ride on Ford’s own battery-electric flexible architecture, offering up both rear- and all-wheel drive options. Beyond the as-yet unnamed car’s arrival, Lincoln says it’s planning three more “new and distinct fully electric vehicles” over the coming years. By 2030, the brand aims to have electrified options across its entire lineup.

“As we accelerate Lincoln’s transformation in North America and China, there is no better time to propel the Lincoln brand forward with electrification,” said Lincoln president Joy Falotico. “Electrification will take Quiet Flight to a new level with the smooth, exhilarating take-off feel and serene quietness our clients expect from a Lincoln.”

‘Quiet Flight’ refers to the design philosophy Lincoln previewed with the Zephyr concept at Auto Shanghai earlier this year. The company also showed some interior sketches — dubbed “Sanctuary” and “Space”, shown above. The electric SUV well as ‘ActiveGlide’ hands-free driver assist technology.

The new Lincoln EV will join the Corsair and Aviator plug-in hybrid models when it arrives next year.