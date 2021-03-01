The All-New 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Has a Base Price of $25,795

With a base price of $25,795, the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is related to the 2021 Nissan Rogue.
The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, with a base price of $25,795, is one of the least expensive crossovers to offer seating for up to seven. It also comes standard with a host of standard safety features, and for an additional $1,800, you can add Mitsubishi’s motorsport-derived Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC). So far, our experiences with Mitsubishi’s S-AWC have been positive – the system works quite well, even with the standard continuously variable transmission (CVT) in past models.
New for 2022, Mitsubishi shares the same 181 horsepower (181 lb-ft of torque) 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that the Nissan Rogue uses. Outstanding fuel mileage numbers begin with 24/31/27 (city/highway/combined) for 2WD models, and 24/30/26 for all-wheel drive models.
Mitsubishi calls the design language of “I-Fu-Do-Do,” which means “authentic and majestic” in Japanese.
Outlanders come in three different trims (ES, SE and SEL), along with various trims and S-AWC options – which are listed below. New technology includes features like an available 12.3-inch, full color LCD digital driver display (SE with Technology Package and above), a first for Mitsubishi.
The new Outlander comes with MI-PILOT Assist which integrates Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Traffic Sign Recognition. Each Outlander comes with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty; 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty; 7-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion/perforation limited warranty; and 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program.
Road tests, impressions and additional information will be available in the near future.
Outlander information is now available on the Mitsubishi Motors website.
Here are the trims and prices for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander:
|2022 Outlander Trim Level
|MSRP (2WD)
|MSRP (S-AWC)
|ES
Standard equipment:18″ alloy wheelsForward Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Automatic Emergency BrakingApple CarPlay/Android AutoFront USB ports8″ Smartphone Link Display Audio
|$25,795
|$27,595
|ES with ES Convenience Package
Adds:20″ alloy wheelsMitsubishi Connect with Safeguard and Remote Services and 24-month free trial (mobile app enrollment required)
|$26,795
|$28,595
|SE
All ES equipment, plus:20″ alloy wheelsLED front fog lightsHeated door mirrors and front seatsLeather-wrapped steering wheelMitsubishi ConnectMulti-view camera systemFAST-Key entry systemFront parking sensorsMiPilot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Traffic Sign Recognition9″ Smartphone Link Display Audio with navigationSmartphone wireless chargingRear USB ports
|$28,845
|$30,645
|SE Launch Edition (limited availability)
All SE Tech package equipment, except Mi-PILOT Assist:12.3″ full LCD digital driver displayBOSE premium sound systemPower panoramic sunroofGround logo and Dynamic Shield illuminationChrome hood badgeAmazon Echo Auto, 3 month Audible subscription, 6 month Amazon Prime Music subscription
|$30,99013
|$32,79013
|SE with SE Tech Package
Adds to SE:12.3″ full LCD digital driver displayBOSE premium sound systemPower panoramic sunroof
|$31,145
|$32,945
|SEL
All SE equipment, plus:Leather appointed seatingKey-linked driver-seat memory4-way power adjustable passenger seatRoof railsHeated rear seats3-zone automatic climate control12.3″ full LCD digital driver display
|$31,945
|$33,745
|SEL S-AWC Launch Edition (limited availability)
Adds to SEL Touring Package equipment, except MI-PILOT Assist, plus:Heated steering wheelFront door accent with LED illuminationSemi-aniline leather seating surfaces10.8″ head-up displayRear door pull-up sunshadesGround logo and Dynamic Shield illuminationChrome hood badgeAmazon Echo Auto, 3 month Audible subscription, 6 month Amazon Prime Music subscription
|N/A
|$36,34013
|SEL with Touring Package
Adds to SEL:Heated steering wheelSemi-aniline leather seating surfaces10.8″ head-up displayBOSE premium sound systemPower panoramic sunroofRear door pull-up sunshades
|$34,645
|$36,445