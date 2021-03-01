The All-New 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Has a Base Price of $25,795

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander shown. (Images: Mitsubishi)

With a base price of $25,795, the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is related to the 2021 Nissan Rogue.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, with a base price of $25,795, is one of the least expensive crossovers to offer seating for up to seven. It also comes standard with a host of standard safety features, and for an additional $1,800, you can add Mitsubishi’s motorsport-derived Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC). So far, our experiences with Mitsubishi’s S-AWC have been positive – the system works quite well, even with the standard continuously variable transmission (CVT) in past models.

New for 2022, Mitsubishi shares the same 181 horsepower (181 lb-ft of torque) 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that the Nissan Rogue uses. Outstanding fuel mileage numbers begin with 24/31/27 (city/highway/combined) for 2WD models, and 24/30/26 for all-wheel drive models.

Mitsubishi calls the design language of “I-Fu-Do-Do,” which means “authentic and majestic” in Japanese.

Outlanders come in three different trims (ES, SE and SEL), along with various trims and S-AWC options – which are listed below. New technology includes features like an available 12.3-inch, full color LCD digital driver display (SE with Technology Package and above), a first for Mitsubishi.

The new Outlander comes with MI-PILOT Assist which integrates Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Traffic Sign Recognition. Each Outlander comes with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty; 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty; 7-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion/perforation limited warranty; and 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program.

Road tests, impressions and additional information will be available in the near future.

Outlander information is now available on the Mitsubishi Motors website.

Here are the trims and prices for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander: