The Revamped 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Brings Some Quality-of-Life Updates for $31,140 and Up

(Images: Mitsubishi)

The 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander still brings a decent value proposition, even if it’s a bit more expensive than before.

It may look virtually identical to the previous model, but Mitsubishi is peppering its flagship SUV with a few tweaks to try and keep it fresh in peoples’ minds. This time around, though, you do get a few exterior styling tweaks as well as some welcome comfort and feature tweaks to the interior that ought to make the experience of actually living with an Outlander more satisfying than before, as much as the 2022 and newer models were a notable improvement over previous generations.

On the outside, the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander doesn’t stray from convention, sticking to the usual rules for what makes a mid-cycle facelift. You get a slightly different grille design, headlights and taillights from before, as well as new wheel designs. You really have to strain your eyes to notice the changes (but this car’s never been for folks who want to stick out like a sore thumb, has it?).

Really, the more noteworthy changes for this model year are on the inside. You get more sound deadening for a start, as well as an updated center console layout moving the cupholders to the passenger side and freeing up a bit more space around the wireless charging pad. Instead of a Bose audio system, 2025 Outlanders get a new Yamaha system instead — a change Mitsubishi debuted in the Japanese-market Outlander late last year.

Under the hood, the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander retains its four-cylinder powertrain from its generational update a few years ago. You get a 181-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-four that also churns out 181 lb-ft of torque through a continuously variable transmission. So, against the mechanically similar Nissan Rogue’s 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder, this puts out a bit less grunt on paper, but would still be a reasonable alternative if you aren’t a big fan of small turbo engines. Front-wheel drive is still the default across the lineup, while all-wheel drive is available.

The plug-in hybrid Outlander will still be available moving forward, though it appears these updates will lag behind the nonhybrid version until the 2026 model year. The 2025 Outlander PHEV, for its part, retains the same styling and general feature set as previous model years.

Mitsubishi says more information on the gas-powered Outlander is forthcoming on February 24. Today’s announcement centered on the starting price, which now comes in at $31,140 for the FWD ES trim. That’s $1,065 higher than last year, and it remains to be seen whether the other trims will carry a similar price hike. Right now, the 2024 Outlander tops out at about $43,000 for the Platinum Edition. I suspect the automaker may cull its trim offerings with the update, while keeping a mid-range SE and higher-end SEL around. That said, we could still see Black Edition, Platinum Edition and Ralliart hang around…we’ll have to wait and see.