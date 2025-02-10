Tesla Hikes Model X Pricing By $5,000 Once Again

(Images: Tesla)

Tesla’s pricing for the Model X is headed northward, now starting at $86,630.

These days, the vast majority of good or bad fortune for Tesla rides on the volume-selling Model 3 and Model Y. Some folks still want a larger option, though, and that’s where the now-10-year-old Model X comes into play. If you’re looking to buy one, there’s a bit of unwelcome news to start your week: The price just went up by $5,000.

As of February 6, the electric car maker updated its retail website to reflect updated pricing for what is, ostensibly, its flagship SUV. Those of you who have been following Tesla for some time know, however, that the company tends to fluctuate its pricing fairly often. What you ultimately paid for your new EV throughout 2024 ping-ponged back and forth as Tesla cut prices to try and gin up sales, then in some cases ticked them back up again. This is essentially history repeating itself, as you’ll now pay at least $86,630 for a Model X All-Wheel Drive (including a $1,630 destination fee and $250 order fee).

Consequently, the staring price for the 1,020-horsepower Model X Plaid increases back into the six-figure range, at $101,630. Granted, that’s still not as high as the original $121,440 price, as the company slashed pricing by up to $18,500 in September 2023 to boost sales. Nevertheless, this $5,000 bump gets you the same five-seat interior (at least as standard) and up to 329-mile range as previous years, with no major updates in sight.

For your extra five grand, tough, it is worth noting that Tesla has reintroduced free Supercharging…at least for now. Technically it’s unlimited free charging, but only if you’re the first owner. You can’t transfer the service to subsequent owners, like you could in some past iterations. You can’t use the “free” Supercharging for commercial purposes like ridesharing, and you still have to pay idle and congestion fees. Oh, and Tesla says it reserved the right to revoke your free Supercharging in the case of “excessive charging” (it doesn’t specify what “excessive” means to the end user in its retail site disclaimer) or unpaid fees. And the promotion is “subject to change or end at any time”, so we could see this go away with little to no warning. FOMO much?