Revamped 2026 Honda Passport Priced Between $46,200 and $55,100

(Images: Honda)

The 2026 Honda Passport is officially on sale, and we now have a complete look at pricing.

When you’re talking about a major generational change, as we are with this brand-new Passport model, you can expect pricing to go up a fair bit. After taking the prototype off-road and Moab and getting a closer look at the production-spec SUV’s details in LA, we finally have an answer on just how much more expensive it is. If you’re looking to pick up a next-gen passport, it’ll set you back at least $46,200 for the base RTL model (including Honda’s $1,450 destination fee).

If you’re keeping score, that MSRP announcement means the Passport starts off $2,350 than the outgoing model. Above the RTL that replaces the EX-L, the only other trims, at least at launch, are the more off-road-focused TrailSport and the TrailSport Elite. Go for the fully loaded version, and you’re looking at a potential price tag of $55,100.

All 2026 Honda Passport models come standard with some good features like a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment screen. Like most of Honda’s other recent models, Google Built-in software puts popular apps within the native operating system, while you still get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. There are a couple package options if you want to stick with the RTL: a $700 towing package that adds in recovery points and a receiver hitch so you can tow up to 5,000 pounds; and a $1,200 Blackout trim, which adds in darker 18-inch alloy wheels, HPD center caps, lug nuts and badges. As a small clarification point, you can still get the integrated trailer wiring harness and receiver hitch with the Blackout Package — it’s just a $735 standalone option.

The 2026 Honda Passport carries on with an updated version of the automaker’s 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine. This time around, it puts out 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. The powertrain includes a 10-speed automatic transmission like the new Pilot, rather than the old 9-speed, and you also get standard torque-vectoring i-VTM4 all-wheel drive (so front-wheel drive is no longer an option, which partially explains the price hike). Fuel economy for the RTL is the best of the bunch, with an EPA rating of 19/25/21 City/Highway/Combined mpg. That’s the same as the old Passport, if not as remarkable as some of the Passport’s closest competitors. Step up to the TrailSport or TrailSport Elite and its beefier all-terrain tires, and you’ll lose 1-2 mpg across the board.

What do you get with the TrailSport?

Honda’s new design language moves it away from the Pilot, offering a beefier and boxier two-row SUV for those who want to get out there and do some adventuring. At the tip of that spear is the TrailSport model, which starts at $49,900 and brings you a host of changes above and beyond the base RTL. You get amber daytime running lights rather than white ones, as well as orange recovery hooks, specially designed General Grabber all-terrain tires, steel skid plates and off-road tuned suspension. When Nathan and I drove the prototype, we were impressed at just how capable this new rig can be, with our only real gripe being the relative lack of ground clearance compared to some of the body-on-frame off-road SUVs you might cross-shop at a low-to-mid-$50,000 price point.

The TrailSport Elite comes in at $53,900, and focuses mainly on creature comforts, as the name suggests. You get a 12-speaker Bose audio system, smart entry (so you don’t need to use the key fob to unlock it), perforated and ventilated leather seats with piping, a heated steering wheel, rear climate controls, rear sunshades and expanded ambient lighting capability. Most importantly for the off-road kit, however, the Elite also adds in Honda’s “TrailWatch” camera system, which automatically activates at slow speeds in Trail mode to help you maneuver through tricky obstacles. Normally I wouldn’t weigh in on which trim you should buy, but if you are really planning to take your Passport off-road…it is a useful option, even at a $4,000 premium over the standard TrailSport.

Like the RTL, the $1,200 Blackout package is also available with the TrailSport and TrailSport Elite. Go for it, and you’ll push the pricing up to $51,100 or $55,100, respectively. The Towing package comes standard on the TrailSport models.

If you’re interested in the 2026 Honda Passport, they’re hitting dealerships right now. We won’t have our next outing in the new Passport until next month, but we will have a few more special videos coming up at that point, so stay tuned!