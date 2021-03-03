Forbidden Fruit: Catching The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Wagon Out In The Wild (That Isn’t Coming To The U.S.)

In yet, another case of forbidden fruit; have a look at the upcoming Mercedes-Benz C-Class Wagon. You European’s are so lucky.

You, with your wanton lust for ungainly crossovers; you’re the reason we can’t get the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Wagon. Sorry, but it’s true. Sports wagons in the United States are pretty much gone (with some notable exceptions), replaced by taller, heavier and less fun-to-drive crossovers. It’s a sad commentary on the times we live in, and it speaks volumes for the Europeans who still dig a fun AND logical sporty wagon.

Right now, in the United States, the only Mercedes-Benz product that prices the awesomeness of a wagon is the E-Class Wagon. Everything is crossovers and SUVs. The reality is that very few Americans buy station wagons, which kind of boggles the mind. The station wagon (you can call them “sport wagons” – if that makes you feel better) is remarkably utilitarian.

If you do not need off-road ability (most don’t) then the cavernous space, sporty driving dynamics and styling of a wagon is hard to beat. This is abundantly clear when you see these cool spy images we received of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz C-Class wagon.

These images and the email comes from our friend Stephan:

Hi TFL Crew,

first I love all your contant it’s fantastic. I am from Bremen, Germany where the biggest Mercedes car plant. They produce out here the C-Class, E-Convertible, GLC and EQC. They will also produce the EQE out here.Sometimes you see camouflaged cars out here and this time I was fast enough with my camera. It’s the new C-Class wagon standing next to a MY 2020. So greetings from Beck’s beer town in the north of Germany

This is a full look at the production Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan and wagon, with the latter making its way to the European market. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

This new Mercedes-Benz Wagon is expected to have a four-cylinder engine hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Power is expected to peak at about 500 hp for the AMG model, and prices are expected to undercut the E-Class significantly. And – no – we should not get our hopes up. Bummer.

Speaking of the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class…