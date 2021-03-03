News: Nissan Will Fix 2021 Rogue Models To Address Two-Star NHTSA Crash Ratings

The NHTSA will re-test 2021 Nissan Rogue models with an updated front-passenger safety system.
Last month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) published worrying crash test results for the 2021 Nissan Rogue. Specifically, the car only scored two stars out of a maximum five-star score in the passenger-side overlap evaluation. It’s exceptionally rare to see brand new designs achieve those sorts of results. There is an asterisk to consider, though, as the rating applies to cars built at Nissan’s Kyushu, Japan plant prior to January 28, 2021. Still, most buyers will see “two-star crash test” and think twice — as they should, since safety is an important consideration — when shopping for the Rogue.
Nissan is at work on a solution, and the automaker announced their approach to sorting the issue out this week. Not only should the 2021 Nissan Rogue models built in the U.S. at the company’s Smyrna, Tennessee plant net better safety results, but the company will also retrofit Kyushu-built Rogues with a fix.
Here is Nissan’s statement, as reported by Roadshow:
Since the NHTSA has yet to re-test the vehicles, we will have to see how the passenger restraint fix helps the safety ratings. Overall, the 2021 Nissan Rogue did fare better in other tests, but keep a close eye on these results if you’re considering it as an option for your next purchase in the coming months.