News: Nissan Will Fix 2021 Rogue Models To Address Two-Star NHTSA Crash Ratings

Nissan will retrofit the new Rogue with an update to the front passenger restraint system to address recent safety woes with its Japan-built models. (Photos: Nissan)

Last month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) published worrying crash test results for the 2021 Nissan Rogue. Specifically, the car only scored two stars out of a maximum five-star score in the passenger-side overlap evaluation. It’s exceptionally rare to see brand new designs achieve those sorts of results. There is an asterisk to consider, though, as the rating applies to cars built at Nissan’s Kyushu, Japan plant prior to January 28, 2021. Still, most buyers will see “two-star crash test” and think twice — as they should, since safety is an important consideration — when shopping for the Rogue.

Nissan is at work on a solution, and the automaker announced their approach to sorting the issue out this week. Not only should the 2021 Nissan Rogue models built in the U.S. at the company’s Smyrna, Tennessee plant net better safety results, but the company will also retrofit Kyushu-built Rogues with a fix.

Here is Nissan’s statement, as reported by Roadshow:

Nissan is committed to vehicle safety and is pleased with the 2021 Nissan Rogue’s overall 4-star NCAP safety rating. All 2021 Rogue vehicles fully comply with federal safety standards. Nissan is aware of the two-star NCAP rating for front-passenger safety for 2021 Rogue vehicles assembled at Nissan’s Kyushu, Japan, manufacturing facility prior to Jan. 28, 2021. Nissan applied an update to the front passenger restraint system on all 2021 Rogue vehicles assembled at Nissan’s Smyrna, Tennessee plant, and all vehicles produced after Jan. 28 at the Kyushu plant. Therefore the two-star front-passenger safety rating only applies to the vehicles produced at the Kyushu plant prior to Jan. 28. To ensure customer confidence and satisfaction, Nissan will soon launch a service campaign to update 2021 Rogue vehicles produced in Kyushu prior to January 28, 2021. Owners will receive notification as to when to bring their vehicle in for updates. The front-passenger safety systems in the vehicles that received the update have yet to be tested by NHTSA. An additional test of the 2021 Rogue is scheduled with results expected in May.

Since the NHTSA has yet to re-test the vehicles, we will have to see how the passenger restraint fix helps the safety ratings. Overall, the 2021 Nissan Rogue did fare better in other tests, but keep a close eye on these results if you’re considering it as an option for your next purchase in the coming months.

