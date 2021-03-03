What’s Your Take On Coupe-Like EV Crossovers Like The Volvo C40 Recharge?

It looks like the XC40, but it’s not – this is the C40 “coupe” version. (Photos: Volvo)

Volvo is moving to online-only sales, starting with this C40 Recharge.

Over the next decade, Swedish automaker Volvo will shift all its sales toward electric cars. The company’s already off to a pretty decent start with its “Recharge” lineup, with the goal to comprise half its sales from EVs by 2025. Now, there’s a new addition to the lineup in the coupe-fied 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge. It’s a car that, per chief technology officer Henrik Green, “represents the future of Volvo and shows where we are going.”





At first glance, you may mistake it for the normal XC40. But with that fastback-style roof, this C40 Recharge is a more stylish option, at least in terms of what you get with a crossover package. By showing the future, Green is mainly referring to the process by which you’ll be able to buy this car. Over the next few years, the automaker plans to transition to online-only sales, starting right here. As such, you’ll have one-click pricing for the car you won’t, without the dealer negotiation you’d normally have to deal with.

More specs, range

As for the 2022 Volvo C40 itself, the main headline is, of course, the styling. Around the back, you get that striking rear-end design. At the front, Volvo features a new front-end design featuring headlights with pixel technology, so individual parts of the headlight beam can be adjusted as necessary on the road while still offering illumination for the driver. A 78-kWh battery pack lies with in, which Volvo says is good for 260 miles of range. The C40 will run 0-60 in a shade under five seconds, while it’s also capable of charging from 5 to 80 percent in 40 minutes.

Beyond just going electric, the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is emblematic of the company’s efforts to become climate-neutral by 2040. This car is the first to go completely leather free.

What do you think of Volvo’s coupe-like EV? Would you consider it over a XC40 Recharge?