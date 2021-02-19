2021 Nissan Rogue Scores 4-Star Overall Safety Rating, But Only 2 Stars In Passenger-Side Crash Test: News

The NHTSA uses a 5-star scoring system to measure new car safety. (Photo: NHTSA)

This 2021 Nissan Rogue crash test achieved a mixed bag of results.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released their 2021 Nissan Rogue crash test results Friday. Surprisingly, Nissan’s best-selling crossover netted a two-star rating in the passenger-side frontal evaluation, out of a maximum five-star score. We typically expect new models to yield better results across the board — or fix problematic areas in old designs. It seems some elements of the new design contributed to the relatively poor performance, but it’s worth noting other areas did score higher. Overall, the NHTSA gave the 2021 Nissan Rogue a four-star rating.

To bring in some context for this result: The last-generation model scored four stars in the passenger-side frontal crash test. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) also gave it an “Acceptable” rating, one below its highest “Good” evaluation. At this point, the independent agency hasn’t published results for the new Rogue. But, at least on the surface, the older car outperforms the new one in that specific test. By contrast, the new Rogue scored slightly better in the driver-side frontal crash test, earning four stars (versus the old one’s three stars).

The 2021 Nissan Rogue crash test results actually improved in side impacts. Here, the car scored five stars across the board, from barrier to pole tests. It also scored four stars in the rollover test, which contributed to the car’s overall four-star rating. Even with the frontal tests, the NHTSA did add one caveat. The models they tested were built at the Kyushu plant in Japan prior to January 28, 2021. The folks over at TheCarConnection also noted that important distinction, as U.S.-market Rogues come from the Smyrna, Tennessee assembly plant.