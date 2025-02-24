Did Mitsubishi Go Far Enough With the Refreshed Outlander?

Updated for 2025, can the Mitsubishi Outlander still cut it?

For 2025, Mitsubishi refreshed their most popular model, the Outlander. Changes for the new year are meant to keep the Outlander successful in one of the most competitive segments of the car industry. With so many crossovers to compete with, we want to figure out if the updated Mitsubishi is enough.

Approach the new Outlander and you’ll see that little has changed. Mitsubishi updated the grille and gave the tail lights a new, smoked appearance. Both the smaller 18″ wheels and the larger 20s are new as well. Otherwise it’s the same face we’ve known since the car launched in 2022.

The new Outlander looks familiar inside…but there are some major tweaks.

At a glance, the interior doesn’t look much different either. On closer inspection you may notice the wider 12.3″ infotainment screen to match the 12.3″ instrument cluster. Mitsubishi redesigned the center console as well as fitting new speakers from Yamaha. The Yamaha system comes in two flavors, the pricier of which has 12 speakers and tops out at 1,650 watts.

The Outlander’s new speakers make good on their promise of big sound. Inside, as before, Mitsubishi brings a well designed interior with good materials and color options especially on higher trim levels like the SEL model we tested. One of the car’s most stand out features is the presence of a third row. Though small, this is a useful inclusion for a relatively compact crossover.

Under the hood still lies a 2.5 liter four-cylinder and a CVT from the previous Nissan Rogue that shares the Outlander’s platform. 181 horsepower and the same number in torque gets the car up to speed without too much drama. That being said, drivers with a heavy foot will notice the engine and CVT droning under hard acceleration. AWD is still available with FWD standard on entry level ES models.

What Changes Lie Underneath?

Though the powertrain goes unchanged, Mitsubishi tweaked the steering and suspension. The changes aren’t dramatic, but the Outlander feels sturdy and comfortable even on rough roads. Plug in Hybrids are available at a higher price point for as much as 38 miles of electric driving range.

2024 models started around $28,000, and the mild update for 2025 has added less than $1,000 to the car’s starting price. As tested, our heavily optioned Outlander had an MSRP over $40,000. That’s around the starting price of the PHEV model. All things considered, even though the Outlander’s update is about as mild as a refresh can be it’s still a good car. Available AWD, third row and PHEV versatility make the Outlander a jack of all trades for a lot of buyers.

Mitsubishi also teased an upcoming Trail Edition Outlander that has more rugged wheels and tires with plastic cladding below. Thankfully for some buyers, roof rack and side decals are optional. Details on this new model are sparse as the car hasn’t been fully revealed. However, you can see more details in the video linked below!