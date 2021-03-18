Hyundai Offers 250 kW Worth Of Free Charging To 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric And Ioniq EV Owners: News

Hyundai’s offering free charging to new EV owners through the Electrify America network.

For those of you who have or plan to buy a 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric, you can get 250 kWh of free charging. Using Electrify America’s ultra-fast charging network, Hyundai will give you 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary power. The 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric has a range of about 250 miles. The current Hyundai Ioniq has a maximum range of 170 miles. Both estimates are based on EPA numbers.

Hyundai committed to providing 250 kilowatt-hours of free charging through Electrify America for owners of the 2021 Kona Electric and 2021 Ioniq Electric. For reference, 250 kWh of free charging equals around 1,000 miles of driving range for the Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric, per EPA range figures. The equivalent gas measurement would be around three tanks of gas for a internal combustion Hyundai Kona. Keep in mind, each tank could run between $27 and $55.

Here’s Hyundai’s statement behind the decision:

Olabisi Boyle, Hyundai North America’s vice president of product planning, said of the free charging offer: “We know EV interest and sales are expanding, nationwide and more people are adding chargers to their homes every day. Our Kona and Ioniq EV owners are getting additional peace of mind when heading out on longer trips with prepaid access to Electrify America’s national fast-charging network. Electrify America’s DC fast chargers more than meet the Kona and Ioniq’s higher power charging capabilities.”

Part of the point isn’t just to give away a few bucks of free charging. Hyundai and Electricity America want to create awareness of Electrify America’s charging network. Hyundai has invested a lot of money to help build an electric infrastructure, which involves Electrify America. It’s also good PR, especially considering the company’s recent $900 million battery recall involving Kona Electric and Ioniq EV models. If you do currently own either car or are looking into buying one, here’s what you should know about that ongoing recall campaign.w

Check out our latest EV video below: