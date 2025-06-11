The All New Hyundai IONIQ 6 N Is Coming Soon! Here’s Everything We Know

images by Hyundai

Hyundai is letting us know about the upcoming all-new IONIQ 6 N high performance sedan. The refreshed IONIQ 6 already made its debut, and this the next step in Hyundai’s development of fun and very sporty N electric cars. Here is everything we know so far. Let’s dig in!

Hyundai says the car’s shape was designed with high speed stability in mind. It has a wider stance than the standard car with bulging fenders that accommodate new lighter weight wheels. There is a large wing spoiler in the rear as well. The IONIQ 6 N builds on the success of the current IONIQ 5 N. Given the fact that the IONIQ 6 has a shorter wheelbase and a lower profile than the IONIQ 5, the performance envelope of the new car will surely be worth the wait.

Hyundai describes the car to have “racetrack capability” and be an “everyday sports car”. It means the car should be comfortable enough to be your daily driver, but fun and capable enough to do a day at a race track without additional modifications. It’s a tough balance to strike, but it is something to look forward to.

This newest N performance car will make its official world debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed during the second week of July 2025.

While we wait for more IONIQ 6 N specifications, here is a close hands-on look at the refreshed IONIQ 6 from South Korea. Please stay tuned to TFLcar.com and AllTFL.com because we will have a hands on first drive of the 6 N coming to you.