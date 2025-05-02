2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 SUV Priced from $60,555 With 335 Miles of Rage, With Top-End Models Setting You Back $78,090

(Images: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s three-row electric SUV is about to hit dealers, and now we know how much it’ll cost.

It’s been a couple years since the flagship Kia EV9 first hit the scene, and now Hyundai’s counterpart will offer buyers another option. Hyundai announced official pricing for the Ioniq 9 Friday, and (surprise, surprise) it lands in the same ball park as its sister EV.

Starting off the lineup, you have the option of the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 S. The base trim packs a single, 215-horsepower electric motor at the back, but offers the best range, at 335 miles. If you want the least expensive Ioniq 9, this one will get you back $60,555 before any applicable tax credits. Because this EV is built in America at Hyundai’s new Metaplant in Ellabell, Georgia, it is currently elgible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, even at the upper bounds of its price band.

In typical fashion, you’ll step up the ladder with the SE and SEL, both of which offer a longer feature kit than the preceding model and a dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration. These models kick out 303 horsepower, while losing a bit of range to manage just 320 miles (not that bad if you’re looking for better performance or all-weather capability). The SE starts at $64,365 and the SEL kicks that up to $67,920.

At the higher end of the spectrum, there are the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Performance models. These are the most potent of the bunch, with 422 horsepower on tap, while earning the lowest range figures (311 miles). Three Performance trims are available: the $72,850 Limited, the $76,590 Calligraphy and the $78,090 Calligraphy Design.

All 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 buyers will have a standard NACS port instead of the old CCS setup (though Hyundai is including a NACS-to-CCS adapter so you can still plug into CCS charging stations). You’ll also have the option of a standard ChargePoint Level 2 home charger at no charge, or a $400 public charging credit if you can’t use the home charger.

Hyundai says Ioniq 9 SUVs should arrive at dealers this month. While we’ll have more coming up on the Ioniq 9 soon, Andre also had the opportunity to drive a Korean-spec version. You can check that out below: