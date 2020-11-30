2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat Drag Race: Can It Beat A Tesla Model Y Performance?

Make no mistake, the Tesla Model Y Performance is stunningly quick.

A few times already, we’ve had our long-term, all-electric Tesla Model Y Performance head toe-to-toe with some crazy powerful sports car fed by old-fashioned gasoline. And in both its most recent outings — against the new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and even the 797 horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye — the car managed to beat its competition. This time, though, we’re bringing in the most powerful, most berserk SUV you’ll be able to buy in 2021. With the Dodge Durango Hellcat, the supercharged Hemi is back for a rematch.

True, the 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat is a three-row SUV, and it’s not quite as powerful as the Challenger. With a beastly 710 horsepower on tap, it’s definitely no slouch. FCA quotes a 3.5 second 0-60 time at sea level. Not only that, but 645 lb-ft of torque from the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 is plenty of punch to get all 5,600 pounds of mass up to a staggering pace, enough to make the blood rush backward in your head every time you stamp on the throttle. As for how I know that, we’ll have another full Durango review coming up soon. This morning, though, we’re going straight into the Durango Hellcat’s party piece — power and speed.

Tesla does not quote exact performance figures, but it does quite an identical 3.5 second 0-60 time with the Performance variant. We’re at a mile above sea level, so the electric Tesla has packed one key advantage. Unlike gasoline-powered cars, it won’t lose any of its potency at altitude. That’s something we can’t say for the Durango, not to mention the larger SUV’s half-ton weight disadvantage. Here, the Tesla Model Y comes in at about 4,400 pounds. However, the Durango’s all-wheel drive capability and its stickier, wider performance tires will help get what power it can manage down to the ground effectively.

Check out the video above to see the full results, and check back for more Durango Hellcat review pieces on TFLcar’s YouTube channel and right here on TFLcar.com!