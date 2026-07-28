2027 Toyota TRD Pro Models Get Honey-Hued Signature Color: Take a Look

(Images: Toyota)

Toyota is kicking off a new model year, and with it comes a new signature color for the TRD Pro models.

Along with a host of mid-cycle tweaks for some 2027 models, Toyota’s TRD Pro lineup is also (literally) getting a fresh coat of paint. Some years either go over-the-top vibrant or offer up a more subdued hue, and you may like this year’s option if you’re a fan of yellow. More specifically, Toyota is rolling out two slightly different yellow shades: Honeycomb for the Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia, and Hot Honey for the 4Runner TRD Pro.

Calling it a “bold, high-impact appearance”, Toyota notes the subtle change for the 4Runner. That said, you seriously have to squint to notice any difference at all, at least in the photos. For most purposes, then, you can settle on the exterior signatures being more or less the same, with the main choice coming down to which TRD Pro model you want. The Honeycomb/Hot Honey color option should effectively replace Wave Maker from 2026, though the rest of the palette will still be available. Ice Cap, Midnight Black and Magnetic Gray are staples of Toyota’s truck lineup…even if they aren’t as lively as even these yellow shades are.

Outside the color shift, the 2027 Toyota 4Runner and Tacoma lineup appear to carry over virtually unchanged. Keep in mind, both are still fairly fresh, with the sixth-generation 4Runner particularly still carrying that all-new smell. The Tundra and Sequoia, on the other hand, get a new Trailhunter package for 2027 (that won’t see this color option). That brings some more off-road capability to the lower end of the full-size lineups, while a 14-inch touchscreen is standard on all Tundra/Sequoia models.

Toyota should have more details on the 2027 4Runner here pretty soon, so we’ll have more detailed information on the expectedly subtle changes.