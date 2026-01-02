The Truth About Living With the New Mazda CX-50 Hybrid: Video Review

(Image: TFL Studios)

What’s the Mazda CX-50 Hybrid like as a family road tripper?

Over the holidays, millions of folks headed out onto the roads to visit friends and family, bringing gifts and good cheer all along the way (well, hopefully). For so many of those individuals and families, the chariot of choice is something like a Mazda CX-50, and we set up an opportunity to test one out over the Christmas and New Year’s season. Specifically, is the hybrid CX-50 the perfect family road trip machine? Tommy finds out in the review video below.

Now, the Mazda CX-50 has been on the market for a few years now. It debuted in 2022 as a slightly larger alternative to the CX-5, while riding on the same architecture as the Mazda 3 and CX-30. It also used the same SkyActiv-G powertrains as the rest of Mazda’s small SUVs, at least until last year, when it picked up a hybrid variant.

With a marketable hybrid model, Mazda can now claim one of its SUVs manages 38 mpg combined, as well as more than 550 miles on one tank of fuel. Thing is, this particular CX-50 is a bit less Mazda than the rest, since it uses the same 2.5-liter-backed hybrid powertrain as the Toyota RAV4, as well as a slate of other Toyota models. So yes, you get the fuel economy, but at the same time the certain driving spirit you’ll find in other Mazdas (even their SUVs) isn’t quite there…or at least that’s one big concern.

But how does that concern actually translate when you take the CX-50 Hybrid on a road trip? Well, Tommy takes the CX-50 Hybrid through the mountains and offers his impressions, as well as the other actual Mazda bits, like the styling, the interior features, and the MazdaConnect infotainment system (spoiler: there’s still a learning curve to using it, it’s not a touchscreen and some features can be frustrating to get to).

Check out the complete impressions in the video below: