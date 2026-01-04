Ask Nathan: Revenge of the Minivan and the Genesis GV80 Coupe is Massively Misunderstood?

Image: ND Adlen and AI

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

The minivan is returning and it will have its revenge?

Why the Genesis GV80 Coupe is misunderstood?

The first question comes from a long time reader who feels that minivans are making a comeback, and that they will have their revenge.

Q: RE: Minivans will have their revenge! (Revenge of the minivans)

Nathan! Only a few people seem to understand that shying away from the minivan was a bad idea. Yes I see how they can look boring next to SUVs. But that is only based on the image. You were one of the few who said that they are “the most utilitarian vehicles for families” and I remember that time because I read the review and watched many of your videos. I liked it so much I bought a 2022 Toyota Sienna XLE and I am very happy.

Now I think it’s time for minivans to have their revenge! I think that the newest models will be so much more capable and efficient that many of the SUV owners will have to admit that they were wrong. I think it’s time for the minivan to become great again!

What do you think?

— David N

A: I think you’re on to something, David.

Few can really argue with the utility of a minivan. Yes, they’re rarely thrilling to drive, but let’s be honest, plenty of crossovers and SUVs aren’t exactly pulse-raising either. The old stigma surrounding minivan drivers has faded, and modern vans are far more car-like, refined, and pleasant behind the wheel than ever before. Even better, automakers showing renewed interest in hybrids and EV minivans feels like common sense finally catching up to reality. In many ways, electrified vans make far more sense than electrified crossovers.

I’d go a step further and say the near-future minivan is almost destined to adopt extended-range (REX) technology and function primarily as an EV. Pair electric propulsion with a small, efficient gas generator used only to recharge the battery, and you eliminate many of the traditional mechanical headaches, no conventional transmission, fewer drivetrain compromises, and much greater flexibility.

Now imagine a minivan capable of 500 to 600 miles of range. If that could be achieved while keeping weight and cost in check, it would be a game-changer for families, road-trippers, and small businesses alike. That kind of range, paired with EV smoothness and low running costs, is exactly what this segment has been waiting for.

Remember the Volkswagen ID. Buzz story I wrote last week, and the discussion around a possible return in 2027? What if Volkswagen leaned on technology developed by one of its subsidiaries – Scout’s “Harvester” system, a compact range-extending gas generator – and applied it to the next ID. Buzz? That combination could be genuinely epic: retro charm, electric drive, and real-world usability without range anxiety.

One last thing worth noting: minivan sales rose noticeably in 2025. That’s not an accident. It feels like buyers are starting to rediscover what minivans do best—and perhaps realizing they were never the problem in the first place.

— N

The last question comes from Facebook from a fan

Can someone explain to me why coupe design SUVs like the X6 sell? It looks terrible and you lose cargo room. Make it make sense!

Midsummer Itch

A: I think, in some instances, the coupe design works.

The GV80 Coupe 3.5T E-Supercharged Prestige Black is an elegant, high-value luxury choice for buyers who prioritize style, technology, and indulgent comfort—provided they can live with a few compromises in outright sportiness and rear practicality. It’s undeniably sexy, with a hint of intimidation baked into its fully blacked-out aesthetic.

The Coupe’s exclusive step-up powertrain pairs Genesis’ familiar twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 with an electrically driven supercharger designed to eliminate lag. This is the version I drove, and it delivers a stout 409 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to the layered forced induction, power arrives instantly and builds with real urgency. Lean into the throttle and the GV80 Coupe moves from refined cruiser to ballistic luxury missile in short order. Somewhat surprisingly, the E-Supercharged setup also returns marginally better efficiency, with EPA estimates of 18 mpg city and 22 mpg highway.

Inside, Genesis continues to flex its luxury credentials. The cabin is wrapped in an elegant mix of leather, wood, metal, carbon fiber, and microsuede. Front seats are exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and the integrated massage function quietly activates mid-drive to nudge your posture back into alignment. My gripe? Genesis didn’t bother adding a massage function for the front passenger. At over $90,000, that omission feels like a miss. Rear-seat comfort is solid, and headroom isn’t nearly as compromised as you’d expect from a coupe-style SUV.

The massive 27.0-inch OLED display dominates the dashboard, technically two screens fused into one seamless panel. Response times are instant, and while the touchscreen works beautifully, Genesis also includes a rotary controller on the center console. Unfortunately, it sits far too close to, and looks nearly identical to, the rotary gear selector. That’s a bummer in an otherwise beautifully executed interior.

And then there’s the design. Which is striking… but raises questions.

Why carve the rear off a perfectly usable SUV in the name of style? Fair question. Aside from a slight aerodynamic advantage, the coupe treatment on something this large feels more indulgent than logical. Still, the GV80 Coupe Prestige Black pulls it off. It has presence. There’s a menacing elegance to its murdered-out paint, massive 22-inch wheels, and unconventional rear profile. It carries more curbside swagger than most luxury SUVs, and it knows it.

Ultimately, this is a stupidly fast luxury SUV that looks like it belongs to impeccably dressed hitmen with excellent taste. Somehow, that works – and in the world of six-figure-adjacent luxury machines, that might be the highest compliment of all.

– N

