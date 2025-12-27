Ask Nathan: What the Heck Is Happening With VW and I Finally Drive a Lamborghini Revuelto (It Was…)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

This week’s first question comes from a Volkswagen ID. Buzz fan who has serious regrets about the brand’s trajectory.

Q: RE: I regret the way the Volkswagen ID Buzz failed in the USA.

It’s not the fault of The Fastlane or any of the other reviewers out there that were honest about the Volkswagen ID Buzz. It was entirely Volkswagen’s fault that the ID Buzz failed here. I am a big fan of the design and I am a sixth generation GTI owner who has been a VW fan since the 90s. Way back in 2018 I knew that the Buzz was coming and I started to plan to buy one. The idea was to get one for expensive mini van money. I planned for under $50,000 dollars for one with every possible option.

Boy was I wrong about the pricing. Even the dealerships that weren’t trying to rob you were posting these things for over $60,000 dollars and man did they go to the moon on the top spec models! I simply cannot afford a minivan for over $70,000 dollars that only has 250 miles range. You mentioned before about European ones that were less feature filled for less money. Why didn’t they sell an affordable base model here? Why are we always stuck with the most expensive option?

Now surprise surprise, VW has to kill the ID Buzz in the USA. You mentioned elsewhere that the Ioniq9 is better in every way and I think you’re 100% right. Except for looks, it’s a smarter buy. I am so mad at VW right now. They could have done something special with the Buzz, even if they lost money for a few quarters selling a cheaper and affordable Buzz.

I doubt it will ever come back.

— Costco-Ranger

A: It may not be all gloom and doom for the VW ID Buzz; and it may return.

When it came out in the United States, at the beginning of 2025, we (TFL Studios) had to buy one as a long-term tester. Additionally, all of us have sampled several models for short-term testing in Colorado and California. While it wasn’t perfect, there was a lot to love. Most importantly, it was on of the few EVs that oozed personality, and made people happy who saw it. We have a multitude of reviews, and they all come to similar conclusions: it’s cool, but it’s expensive, with a ton of quirks and it has poor range.

With that being said: if I still had little ones, this would be a fun option to drive in SoCal. I kind of enjoyed the driving experience, and it had great power – for a rolling box. It just needed more of the convivences you can get from any run-of-the-mill minivan, and a better battery. If they bring it back, I suspect some of these issues may be addressed.

Let me clarify: Volkswagen said it will return, according to the report sighted below.

“Volkswagen Group of America CEO Kjell Gruner said in a statement that the ID.Buzz “remains an important part of the Volkswagen portfolio,” and that “we are not canceling this product in the U.S. market.” Gruner said Volkswagen wants to “optimize inventory” by “leveraging 2025 models to support our dealers through mid-year.” Gruner also confirmed that the ID.Buzz will return for the 2027 model year at some point in 2026.” Car & Driver

Volkswagen is seriously updating their EV batteries with a new Unified Cell platform developed by its subsidiary PowerCo. Solid state and sodium ion batteries are very much in play, and could be vastly better than the current battery chem they use. That is to say: IF the Volkswagen ID Buzz comes back to the USA, it may have a new battery. This could help keep the range higher, charging faster, and even lower the prices. Maybe.

— N

The last question comes from Facebook from a fan of (TFL Studios) who saw my post on testing a Lamborghini Revuelto

Image: ND Adlen

Q: (Via: Nathan Adlen Journalist Facebook) RE: So, did you drive that sick looking (Lamborghini) Revuelto?

Is it the best car ever? Are there videos? Is it actually a hybrid?

Outibanks 4r

Yes, I fit – barely. Getting in and out was a hoot. (Image: H. Leon)

A: I did everything I could to make the most of my time with the Lamborghini Revuelto.

Just to get a few things out of the way: I tested the Revuelto over a few days, mainly to do a few writeups. I’ll drop some more short form videos about the vehicle over time. Yes, this is the 1,001-horsepower V12-equipped monster that is capable of flying from – to 60 mph in just over 2 (TWO) seconds. It IS the fastest production vehicle I have ever tested, and it truly is the stuff dreams are made of.

Equipped with three axial flow electric motors (each one about the size of a medium pizza box) one motor acts as a starter/generator and is paired with the V12. The other two power the front wheels. The Lamborghini Revuelto is a plug-in hybrid, and it can run solely on electracy, but for only 6-ish miles. The point here is: you have plenty of EV power to quietly enter or exit an area, or be somewhat covert when you want to be. That battery and the overall electric motor setup is more for performance. This thing’s AWD adherers to pavement like a wet tung on a frozen flagpole.

What did I actually DO with the Lamborghini Revuelto?

Time was short, and I spent way too long drooling over the Verde Ermes (an amazing deep metallic green) Lamborghini. The combination with the silver 20″ and 21″ wheels (and those yellow brake calipers) forced me to gnaw at the back of my hand in excitement. You see: I’ve seen the other colors on this car, and they make it look like a pastel toy. It looks cool, but this color makes it look sexy.

There’s a bit of a trick starting this thing up. I Punching the missile-launcher-like :”start” button gives you.. nothing. No V12 roar. You just start and click the 8-speed dual-clutch paddle-shifter to get rolling. Ah, but there’s a trick: if you keep your foot off the brake, hit start, switch to CORSA or higher settings, it WILL respond with a roar when started. It’s worth trying, and the sound can scare small animals and children.

I joined a group of like-minded drivers, and we toured deep into the hills. Corvettes, Porsches and others joined as we tested the AWD system of the big Lamborghini. Making myself a glutton for punishment, I fought through the challenging traffic through Los Angeles. Then, with a passenger along, we explored the Revuelto’s ability to rumble down the highway – like a GT car, down to Carlsbad, CA.

It was epic, and a bit terrifying. The car itself is easy enough to drive, but with a price tag passing $800K (it starts at about $665K) you worry constantly about… everything. Curbs, speed bumps and the dreaded driveway will create tension like you’ve never experienced before. Fortunately, the simply nose lift button on the steering wheel mitigates some of that fear with decent ground clearance; up to about 30 mph.

Five Unusual Tidbits

The turn signal is still on the steering wheel, but it has a cancel button The rear view display is a lifesaver, as are the other camera angles. This isn’t an easy vehicle to see out of. Seating surfaces are far more comfortable than the Aventador, and it’s slightly easier to enter & exit. If you follow a Revuelto too closely, your car will get pelted by debris. The back is fairly open for aero & cooing, and it has fat rear tires. The Revielto is long. At 194.8″ it’s over 10-inches longer than a modern Corvette. It barely fit in my garage! (Bonus!) The steering wheel has over a dozen buttons (front and rear), four dialing nobs, paddle shifters in back and launch control activation.

After my experience; when people ask, “what is the most amazing car you’ve driven?” It has moved from the stunning Porsche GT3 and McLaren to the freakishly cool Lamborghini Revuelto.

– N

